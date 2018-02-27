Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Greensburg ArtsWalk on April 14 will celebrate thriving art scene

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, 4:06 p.m.
The inaugural Greensburg ArtsWalk event is scheduled for April 14, to highlight the community's thriving arts scene. This photo shows Jeffrey Donato of Ligonier painting outside of the Westmoreland County Courthouse to promote the 2016 Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival.
Patrick Connolly | Tribune-Review
The city's thriving visual and performing arts community will be highlighted with the inaugural Greensburg ArtsWalk on April 14.

Presented by The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, Seton Hill University, Westmoreland Cultural Trust and Think Greensburg, the event will feature exhibitions, performances, demonstrations and participatory activities by arts organizations, music and dance groups and individual artists from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The celebration will include:

• Art Happenings at The Westmoreland and three other Art Happens locations installed around downtown buildings and gateways. The Happenings, inspired by the Art Happens artwork, will include music and dance performances, performative art-making and more.

• Free admission all day at The Westmoreland.

• Exhibitions of senior student artwork in the Harlan and Jodee Harris galleries at the Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center. Studios will be open for visitation and student demonstrations, and the Art Yard will host entertainment and performances throughout the day.

• Open house at the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Incubator for the Arts studios, with resident artists creating and discussing their work. The Trust's Art in the Alley Project will host live music, face painting and interactive public art.

• Exhibition by regional artists at DV8 Espresso Bar and Gallery.

• Participating downtown businesses will feature special offers for ArtsWalk visitors.

An ArtsWalk map and schedule of events will be available online and at Courthouse Square.

“In addition to having arts activities for all to enjoy throughout the day, ArtsWalk will highlight our Art Happens public art project, which features art installations in more than a dozen locations throughout downtown Greensburg,” said Catena Bergevin, The Westmoreland's deputy director/director of advancement, in a news release.

Details: thewestmoreland.org/artswalk or Greensburg ArtsWalk on Facebook

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

