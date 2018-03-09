Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

'Work your inner statue' at the Carnegie Museum of Art's 'Toga Party'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 9, 2018, 12:15 p.m.
George Romney, The Honorable Mrs. Trevor, 1779-1780, oil on canvas. Gift of Sarah Mellon Scaife at the Carnegie Museum of Art. It is part of the exhibition 'Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye.' This exhibit inspired the museum to host a Toga Party on March 15.
COURTESY CARNEGIE MUSEUM OF ART
Updated 2 hours ago

Grab a bed sheet and you've fulfilled the dress code for this event.

The Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland is hosting "Toga" from 8 to 11 p.m. March 15. Guests are encouraged to wear this distinctive garment of ancient Rome as the evening's attire.

The event is part of Third Thursdays, during which the museum keeps the art galleries open late, turns up the volume and welcomes partners throughout the city to create exciting, one-of-a-kind programs. These programs have been going since 2016.

"The Third Thursdays have been great," says Laura McDermit, manager of social experiences for the museum. "It's an opportunity for some to re-evaluate their relationship with the museum.

"I am looking forward to seeing all the different takes on a toga. A toga party never goes out of style," she says.

A toga is not required, but encouraged, McDermit says. This idea was an obvious one, she says, because of the timing of both the date — the Ides of March, most well known as the date Julius Caesar was assassinated — and the exhibit "Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye," which is full of togas and treachery and runs through June 24.

The exhibit includes more than 200 works from the museum's 1750-1850 holdings, 75 percent of which have never been exhibited at the museum. There will be guided tours of the exhibit in the Heinz Galleries or guests can peruse at their leisure.

WorkshopPGH will be on hand to help attendees create floral and laurel crowns to match their togas. There will be giveaways, a disco dance party with DJ Jarrett Tebbets, and a Plinth posing selfie station where you can "work your inner statue," McDermit says.

West Virginia University's West African Drum Ensemble, part of the National Council of Ceramic Arts annual convention, will perform Members of the council also will host demonstrations of ceramic making.

A new solo exhibit, "Deena Lawson," will open with a 7 p.m. reception prior to the Toga Party in the Forum Gallery. It's a combination of photographs and appropriated-image installations. Artist Deena Lawson and curator Dan Leers will host a free in-gallery cocktail reception.

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

