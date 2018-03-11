'Arts Alive!' exhibit celebrates Alle-Kiski high school artists

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There are many things to appreciate about the annual “Arts Alive!” high school arts consortium showcase this month at Penn State, New Kensington, gallery.

The best of them, says Deer Lakes senior Morgan Miller, is that, “We get to all celebrate each other and appreciate what we have all come to love and find a passion in.”

She believes the general public will be able to relate to the visual results of that enthusiasm, created by students from member high schools St. Joseph, Highlands, Valley, Deer Lakes and Kiski Area.

“Thinking about how creative teenagers are is absolutely mind blowing. Seeing the creativity that comes out of young minds is truly inspiring,” she says

The show, underway daily through March, embodies what art is all about, says St. Joseph senior Allison Wygonik: “No boundaries!”

“It is a talented group of individuals bringing their unique skills to create something extraordinary,” she says.

“It is also inspirational to see other students' artwork,” adds senior Tiffany Young of St. Joseph. “It feels refreshing to see art from another person's perspective, and it helps me think of new art ideas.”

The consortium show is of great importance to the visual arts teachers and students, says Kiski art teacher Jacob Yuhasz.

“It gives the students the opportunity to be acknowledged by not only our community but by the other schools,” he says. “Many of our students enjoy the stress-free atmosphere in the art room in which they can express their thoughts, concerns, emotions, through their artwork.”

The importance of art cannot be minimized, even if it is not the chosen career of a student, says teacher Christy Culp of Deer Lakes.

“Students are over tested and their learning has been managed to accommodate state standards and assessments,” she says. “Having the ability to solve an artistic challenge in a unique way specific to their ideas is critical for development and preparation for success after high school.”

Every field of study uses creativity, says St. Joseph teacher Kathleen Guglielmi, “and art is the best subject in which to help students be more creative.”

“Art allows me to escape the pressure of the world for just a little while, taking some time out for me to recalibrate,” says Kiski senior Leta Meyer.

“I enjoy being able to create what I want and escape into a world of my imagination,” says Valley junior Samantha Zielinski.

“To any newer artists with big ideas, go for it,” says Highland sophomore Maddie Cincala. “Practice most definitely makes perfect. Just keep trying and observing and don't stop. All art is amazing.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.