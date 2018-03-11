Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

'Arts Alive!' exhibit celebrates Alle-Kiski high school artists

Rex Rutkoski | Sunday, March 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Morgan Miller, Deer Lakes senior, on her entry: 'I am entering a piece called “When Worlds Collide,” which is a combination of water color paints, colored pencils, and Sharpie. Most of the art I create is based off issues that I see in today’s world or something that means something to me, making it personal. This piece is when two conflicting emotions come head to head, and the internal mental battle. A lot of the art I create is colorful, and so can really have whatever meaning the viewer wants it to be.'
Valley Junior Hayley Albright: “The theme of my drawings is ‘The little things in life’ because we ignore the small things around us. We take those things for granted,” she explains. “That is why I drew those items on the officer Shaw project because all they have left is the memories and the good times. I give my condolences to the Shaw family because they lost someone who was a hero.”
Joshua Paris, Deer Lakes senior ' I'm entering a graphite drawing of Michelangelo's David with a modern geometric twist made off collaged background and colored pencil. I hope it makes people question it's possible meanings or significance. I feel the juxtaposition of classic and modern art will evoke confusion. '
Valley junior Samantha Zielinski is entering her 'Where's Waldo' 'I am entering a Where's Waldo parody featuring Mr. Meeseeks from Rick and Morty. The main medium used is colored pencil and micron pens. While I was sketching out the drawing, I was really confident that I could track all of the little characters I would be drawing. Long story short, it's hard. My motivation for my work was mostly humor and challenge. I hope for people to recognize characters from a popular show for a shared experience and to appreciate the process of drawing 500+ characters over the course of a few weeks.'
Leta Meyer Kiski Area High School senior: *Shimmerglisten. Mounted dragon head, paper and fabric mache on wooden backboard (May 2017)
There are many things to appreciate about the annual “Arts Alive!” high school arts consortium showcase this month at Penn State, New Kensington, gallery.

The best of them, says Deer Lakes senior Morgan Miller, is that, “We get to all celebrate each other and appreciate what we have all come to love and find a passion in.”

She believes the general public will be able to relate to the visual results of that enthusiasm, created by students from member high schools St. Joseph, Highlands, Valley, Deer Lakes and Kiski Area.

“Thinking about how creative teenagers are is absolutely mind blowing. Seeing the creativity that comes out of young minds is truly inspiring,” she says

The show, underway daily through March, embodies what art is all about, says St. Joseph senior Allison Wygonik: “No boundaries!”

“It is a talented group of individuals bringing their unique skills to create something extraordinary,” she says.

“It is also inspirational to see other students' artwork,” adds senior Tiffany Young of St. Joseph. “It feels refreshing to see art from another person's perspective, and it helps me think of new art ideas.”

The consortium show is of great importance to the visual arts teachers and students, says Kiski art teacher Jacob Yuhasz.

“It gives the students the opportunity to be acknowledged by not only our community but by the other schools,” he says. “Many of our students enjoy the stress-free atmosphere in the art room in which they can express their thoughts, concerns, emotions, through their artwork.”

The importance of art cannot be minimized, even if it is not the chosen career of a student, says teacher Christy Culp of Deer Lakes.

“Students are over tested and their learning has been managed to accommodate state standards and assessments,” she says. “Having the ability to solve an artistic challenge in a unique way specific to their ideas is critical for development and preparation for success after high school.”

Every field of study uses creativity, says St. Joseph teacher Kathleen Guglielmi, “and art is the best subject in which to help students be more creative.”

“Art allows me to escape the pressure of the world for just a little while, taking some time out for me to recalibrate,” says Kiski senior Leta Meyer.

“I enjoy being able to create what I want and escape into a world of my imagination,” says Valley junior Samantha Zielinski.

“To any newer artists with big ideas, go for it,” says Highland sophomore Maddie Cincala. “Practice most definitely makes perfect. Just keep trying and observing and don't stop. All art is amazing.”

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

