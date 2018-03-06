Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Trio of authors to address Norvelt's history at West Overton parlor talk

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, March 6, 2018, 5:09 p.m.
Margaret Power, one of a trio of authors of 'Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.' Power will be part of a presentation and question and answer session on March 24 at West Overton Village.
Submitted
Margaret Power, one of a trio of authors of 'Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.' Power will be part of a presentation and question and answer session on March 24 at West Overton Village.
Seton Hill University professor Michael Cary is among three authors contributing to 'Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.'
Submitted
Seton Hill University professor Michael Cary is among three authors contributing to 'Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.'
The tale of Mt. Pleasant Township's Norvelt, a New Deal Homestead community, is told by three authors, including Timothy Kelly, Saint Vincent College professor of history.
Submitted
The tale of Mt. Pleasant Township's Norvelt, a New Deal Homestead community, is told by three authors, including Timothy Kelly, Saint Vincent College professor of history.
This marker notes Norvelt's establishment in 1934 as part of a New Deal Homestead project.
Submitted
This marker notes Norvelt's establishment in 1934 as part of a New Deal Homestead project.

Updated 12 hours ago

Three college professors share author credit on the book, “Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.”

Timothy Kelly, Margaret Power and Michael Cary all will attend a presentation and question and answer session from 2 to 5 p.m. March 24 at the West Overton Village .

The book was published by Penn State University Press in 2016.

Kelly, a Saint Vincent College history professor, has most recently published “The Transformation of American Catholicism.”

Power, a history professor at Illinois Institute of Technology, is co-editor of “New Perspectives on the Transnational Right” and author of “Right-Wing Women in Chile,” the latter also published by Penn State University Press.

Seton Hill University history and political science professor Michael Cary is author of “This American Courthouse.”

Among the many recipients of federal support during the Great Depression, Norvelt's citizens stand out as model reminders of the importance of New Deal programs. The 250 families worked with the federal government toward a new type community, raising standards of living through a cooperative lifestyle and enhanced civic engagement.

The book explores the residents' transitions as they create a middle-class community, as well as many of Norvelt's current inhabitants - many descendants of the originals - who state opposition to government intervention and public programs, according to a news release.

Books will be sold at the event.

Tickets can be bought online, by calling the museum or at the door. Admission is $5.

Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

