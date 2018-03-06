Trio of authors to address Norvelt's history at West Overton parlor talk

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three college professors share author credit on the book, “Hope in Hard Times: Norvelt and the Struggle for Community During the Great Depression.”

Timothy Kelly, Margaret Power and Michael Cary all will attend a presentation and question and answer session from 2 to 5 p.m. March 24 at the West Overton Village .

The book was published by Penn State University Press in 2016.

Kelly, a Saint Vincent College history professor, has most recently published “The Transformation of American Catholicism.”

Power, a history professor at Illinois Institute of Technology, is co-editor of “New Perspectives on the Transnational Right” and author of “Right-Wing Women in Chile,” the latter also published by Penn State University Press.

Seton Hill University history and political science professor Michael Cary is author of “This American Courthouse.”

Among the many recipients of federal support during the Great Depression, Norvelt's citizens stand out as model reminders of the importance of New Deal programs. The 250 families worked with the federal government toward a new type community, raising standards of living through a cooperative lifestyle and enhanced civic engagement.

The book explores the residents' transitions as they create a middle-class community, as well as many of Norvelt's current inhabitants - many descendants of the originals - who state opposition to government intervention and public programs, according to a news release.

Books will be sold at the event.

Tickets can be bought online, by calling the museum or at the door. Admission is $5.

Details: 724-887-7910 or westovertonvillage.org/events

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.