Historic Army road trip revisited in Lincoln Highway exhibit, program

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Thursday, March 15, 2018, 4:15 p.m.
A 1919 U.S. Army convoy nears Greensburg on its cross-country trip using the era's primitive road system.
Lincoln Highway Experience
Visitors to the Lincoln Highway Experience museum on April 7 will have a front seat for a trip back in time on what many consider the greatest road trip in American history.

On July 7, 1919, a group of 300 men in 81 vehicles left Washington, D.C., to prove their Army convoy could travel across the United States. They arrived in San Francisco 62 days later — at the end of a journey filled with accidents, trucks breaking through bridges and roads four feet deep with mud.

The trip would have a significant impact on the transportation history of the nation that is still being felt today.

Professor Fred Gantz will present a collection of images that will bring to life that infamous trip in a program at 11 a.m. April 7 at the museum at 3435 State Route 30 East, Unity.

An $8 admission fee includes the program, light refreshments and a new 1919 Transcontinental Convoy museum exhibit.

Curated by Gantz, with the assistance of Patrick Bochy, the exhibit features photos and memorabilia of the 1919 expedition. Visitors also will view film footage from the historic trip.

To reserve a seat for the program, call the museum at 724-879-4241 or visit LHHC.org and select Event Tickets under the gift shop tab.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

