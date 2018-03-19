Folk art show and sale set for April 19-20 in Saint Vincent's McCarl Coverlet Gallery

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An exhibit and sale of paper-cutting art and wooden baskets by Illinois-based folk artists Polly Winkler-Mitchell and Marion W. Mitchell is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 and 20 in the Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery at Saint Vincent College in Unity.

Winkler-Mitchell creates Scherenschnitte, an elaborate form of Swiss-German paper-cutting used to tell a story. Her unique pieces are created freehand without patterns. In recent years, she has been experimenting with Polish-style cuttings and adding color to her pieces.

Winkler-Mitchell's husband, Marion, will showcase his Shaker-style sewing baskets and boxes along with Norwegian-style “tine” baskets featuring locking lids. He uses woods from the southern Illinois woodlands and strives to use period-appropriate techniques and designs.

Both artists' work will be available for purchase.

Marion Mitchell also will give a lecture on traditional Shaker-style baskets at 2 p.m. April 20 in the gallery.

Admission is free to the show and sale and the lecture.

Details: 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.