Carnegie Science Center has free admission on Duquesne Light Community Day

Duquesne Light Community Day at Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore happens March 25. It features free general admission and free parking as well as a free film in the Rangos Giant Cinema — "Dream Big."

The film tells stories about amazing engineering projects, and encourages the audience to reach for their dreams.

Visitors are welcome to explore four floors of hands-on exhibits, plus Highmark SportsWorks, a sports-related interactive exhibit where you can traverse a climbing wall, challenge your speed to that of an Olympic swimmer, play a giant game of Operation or determine the speed of their baseball swings. Also open will be the miniature railroad and village, the Cold-War era submarine USS Requin and Buhl Planetarium.

In the demonstration theaters, guests can see live explosive reactions, discover the chemistry of cooking and learn the basics of biology.

The recently opened Little Learner Clubhouse , powered by PNC Grow Up Great has engaging exhibits for early learners ages 6 and under.

Hours that day are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.