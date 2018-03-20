New public art and music programming coming to Downtown Pittsburgh

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, March 20, 2018, 11:39 a.m.
Downtown Pittsburgh's Market Square will be the site of a new art installation and a new music series, part of Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership's 2018 public art and music programming, which also includes two other art projects.
New public art and music projects will be coming soon to Downtown Pittsburgh.

At its March 14 annual meeting, the Pittsburgh Downtown Partnership announced three new visual arts projects and a new music series designed to enhance the experience of visiting, living and working in the city center.

These projects are planned for 2018:

Amsterdam Island Antipode: The Market Square Public Art program will return in April with this installation by Ball-Nogues Studios, a Los Angeles-based design and fabrication practice. The installation, suitable for climbing, will be a to-scale model of New Amsterdam, a small island in the Indian Ocean — and the spot where you would emerge if you could dig from Market Square, through the center of the earth, to the other side.

The work will be done in partnership with the Department of City Planning's Division of Public Art and Design and the Office of Public Art.

Garrison Canal: As part of a larger alleyway enhancement project, Garrison Place between Exchange Way and Liberty Avenue will be transformed into “an imaginary underwater future world of big data.” Elements from artist Andrea Polli's Rachel Carson Bridge installation, “Energy Flow,” will be used in this new conceptual piece, with support from the Herb Burger Memorial Fund, Duquesne Light and EQT Children's Theater Festival.

Strawberry Way mural installation: Pittsburgh artist Julie Mallis will work with the PDP and Strawberry Way stakeholders to develop the concept for the new mural, with installation to begin in June.

Saturday Night Music Series: The 25-week-long, free, live music series will kick off May 12 with music by Raelyn Nelson, granddaughter of country legend Willie Nelson. The series will be an addition to the Saturday Night Market pop-up shopping market and festival in Market Square. The full line-up will be announced soon.

Programming partners for the series include Manchester Craftsmen's Guild, Deutschtown Music Festival/Northside Leadership Conference, 91.3 WYEP-FM, Boom Concepts, Liveburgh Studio, Mr. Smalls Funhouse, Pittsburgh City Paper and others.

“We are very enthusiastic about our plans for 2018 and appreciate the support of the public and private sectors in carrying out this work,” said PDP President and CEO Jeremy Waldrup, in a release.

Details: downtownpittsburgh.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

