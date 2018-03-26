Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Oak Grove artists plan April show at Greensburg Garden and Civic Center

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:45 a.m.
Rabon Johnson's painting of an old jalopy will be part of Ligonier Oak Grove Art Club's show April 3-25 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
Rabon Johnson
Rabon Johnson's painting of an old jalopy will be part of Ligonier Oak Grove Art Club's show April 3-25 at the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center.
'Pansies,' an acrylic painting by Bonnie Luther.
Rabon Johnson
'Pansies,' an acrylic painting by Bonnie Luther.
Oil painting of a local barn by Helen Craig, a lifetime resident of Ligonier.
Oil painting of a local barn by Helen Craig, a lifetime resident of Ligonier.

Updated 57 minutes ago

Paintings and other artworks by members of the Ligonier Oak Grove Art Club will be displayed April 3 through 25 in the lobby and halls of the Greensburg Garden and Civic Center, 951 Old Salem Road.

No opening reception is planned for the show.

Founded in 1983, the club has a current membership of fewer than 20 hobbyists who meet 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays at St. Michael's of the Valley Episcopal Church in Rector.

Members paint freestyle in watercolor, oil and pastels and draw with graphite; critique each others' works, and organize occasional shows, demonstrations and workshops.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

