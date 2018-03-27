Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Carnegie Science Center wants your old Legos

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Tuesday, March 27, 2018, 12:54 p.m.
Start your spring cleaning and if you come across some unused Lego of Duplo bricks, pack them up and bring them to the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The museum will be collecting those items through summer.
CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
Start your spring cleaning and if you come across some unused Lego of Duplo bricks, pack them up and bring them to the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Side. The museum will be collecting those items through summer.

Updated 1 hour ago

Start your spring cleaning and if you come across some unused Lego or Duplo bricks, pack them up and bring them to the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side.

The Pittsburgh museum will be collecting those items through summer to be used for a building-focused activity area in its new PPG Science Pavilion. When that event closes in 2019, the Legos and Duplos will be donated to Play It Forward Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that collects gently used toys and offers them for free to families in need.

“The partnership with Carnegie Science Center is incredibly exciting for us,” says Heather Starr Fiedler, co-founder of Play It Forward Pittsburgh, in a news release. “We know from years of experience that one of our most popular items, of the tens of thousands of items we receive, are Lego (and Duplo) bricks and building toys. They appeal to both boys and girls of all ages, so parents often choose them first.”

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can be placed in the giant PPG Paints bucket in the main lobby.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me