Carnegie Science Center wants your old Legos

Start your spring cleaning and if you come across some unused Lego or Duplo bricks, pack them up and bring them to the Carnegie Science Center on the North Side.

The Pittsburgh museum will be collecting those items through summer to be used for a building-focused activity area in its new PPG Science Pavilion. When that event closes in 2019, the Legos and Duplos will be donated to Play It Forward Pittsburgh, a nonprofit that collects gently used toys and offers them for free to families in need.

“The partnership with Carnegie Science Center is incredibly exciting for us,” says Heather Starr Fiedler, co-founder of Play It Forward Pittsburgh, in a news release. “We know from years of experience that one of our most popular items, of the tens of thousands of items we receive, are Lego (and Duplo) bricks and building toys. They appeal to both boys and girls of all ages, so parents often choose them first.”

Donations will be accepted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily and can be placed in the giant PPG Paints bucket in the main lobby.

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.