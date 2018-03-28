Fort Ligonier hosts Seven Years' War symposium

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

With a theme of "Native American History and Culture," Fort Ligonier will host its inaugural Seven Years' War Symposium April 7-8 at its Center for History Education.

Scholars from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Virginia and the United Kingdom will present on various types of complex native life, according to a news release.

"We are pleased to offer this symposium. This is exactly why we built the new Center for History Education, so we could offer this type of substantive, educational conference with top experts in their fields," executive director Annie Urban says in the release.

"Our director of history and collections, Erica Nuckles, has done an amazing job lining up speakers for the symposium. Attendees of the two-day event will enjoy discussions that range from material culture, depictions of American Indians in art, archaeology, and more," Urban adds.

Speakers include:

• Timothy J. Shannon, chair of the Gettysburg College history department

• Maeve King, assistant professor of early American history at the University of Albany, SUNY

• Stephanie Pratt, former associate professor in art history at Plymouth University, United Kingdom, currently cultural ambassador for the Crow Creek Dakota Hunkpati and Tribal Council, Fort Thompson, S.D.

• Kevin Finney, executive director of the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute

• Kristy Phillips, full-time educator and lifelong advocate for the Anishinaabe language

• Greg Shipley, avocational archaeologist

• Mark D. Hutter, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's master tailor in the department of historic trades and skills.

"Considered to be the First World War, the Seven Years' War involved nearly every major power in Europe. A war for empire primarily between Great Britain and France and their associated allies, fighting spread around the globe to include Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, the West Indies, and as far away as the Philippines," Nuckles explains in the release.

"Fort Ligonier played a pivotal role in the Seven Years' War, and I think it is extremely relevant that we are welcoming these scholars to our historic site," she adds.

The symposium is open to the public. Registration fee is $110. Walk-ins welcome on the day of symposium.

Details: 724-238-9701 or cgross@fortligonier.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.