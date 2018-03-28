Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Fort Ligonier hosts Seven Years' War symposium

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Wednesday, March 28, 2018, 1:48 p.m.
The new history education center at Fort Ligonier is site of the museum's first annual Seven Year's War Symposium April 7-8.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The new history education center at Fort Ligonier is site of the museum's first annual Seven Year's War Symposium April 7-8.
Mark D. Hutter, master tailor in Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's department of historic trades and skills, is among the presenters for Fort Ligonier's first annual Seven Year's War Symposium.
Courtesy of Fort Ligonier
Mark D. Hutter, master tailor in Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's department of historic trades and skills, is among the presenters for Fort Ligonier's first annual Seven Year's War Symposium.

Updated 7 hours ago

With a theme of "Native American History and Culture," Fort Ligonier will host its inaugural Seven Years' War Symposium April 7-8 at its Center for History Education.

Scholars from Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan, New York, Virginia and the United Kingdom will present on various types of complex native life, according to a news release.

"We are pleased to offer this symposium. This is exactly why we built the new Center for History Education, so we could offer this type of substantive, educational conference with top experts in their fields," executive director Annie Urban says in the release.

"Our director of history and collections, Erica Nuckles, has done an amazing job lining up speakers for the symposium. Attendees of the two-day event will enjoy discussions that range from material culture, depictions of American Indians in art, archaeology, and more," Urban adds.

Speakers include:

• Timothy J. Shannon, chair of the Gettysburg College history department

• Maeve King, assistant professor of early American history at the University of Albany, SUNY

• Stephanie Pratt, former associate professor in art history at Plymouth University, United Kingdom, currently cultural ambassador for the Crow Creek Dakota Hunkpati and Tribal Council, Fort Thompson, S.D.

• Kevin Finney, executive director of the Great Lakes Lifeways Institute

• Kristy Phillips, full-time educator and lifelong advocate for the Anishinaabe language

• Greg Shipley, avocational archaeologist

• Mark D. Hutter, Colonial Williamsburg Foundation's master tailor in the department of historic trades and skills.

"Considered to be the First World War, the Seven Years' War involved nearly every major power in Europe. A war for empire primarily between Great Britain and France and their associated allies, fighting spread around the globe to include Europe, Africa, Asia, North and South America, the West Indies, and as far away as the Philippines," Nuckles explains in the release.

"Fort Ligonier played a pivotal role in the Seven Years' War, and I think it is extremely relevant that we are welcoming these scholars to our historic site," she adds.

The symposium is open to the public. Registration fee is $110. Walk-ins welcome on the day of symposium.

Details: 724-238-9701 or cgross@fortligonier.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me