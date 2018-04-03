Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Art & Museums

Enjoy vintage cocktails, historical exhibits at Soldiers & Sailors 'camaraderie' event

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Tuesday, April 3, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
Longtime Pittsburgh restaurant bartender Cecil Usher, beverage director at Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, created the vintage cocktails guests will enjoy April 13 as Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum hosts a 'Cocktails & Camaraderie' event.
Facebook/Cecil Usher
Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum invites visitors to its first museum cocktail night of 2018, with a "Cocktails & Camaraderie" event from 6 to 8 p.m. April 13 at the 4141 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, site.

Through historical re-enactors, era-themed cocktails and light appetizers, guests will experience the sights, sounds and sips of American history.

Four vintage cocktails popular in the mid-century will be prepared from recipes created by Cecil Usher, beverage director at Richard DeShantz Restaurant Group, which includes Meat & Potatoes, Butcher and the Rye, Tako, Pork and Beans. Appetizers available while supplies last.

Interactive settings featuring era specific exhibits will bring to life the Civil War, World War II, Korea, and Vietnam, including the popular M.A.S.H. tent, according to a news release.

Participants will see exclusive authentic artifacts from those wars and current conflicts from Soldiers & Sailors museum's vault. House docents will provide guided explorations of museum artifacts, the release adds.

Those attending must be at least 21.

Tickets are $5 in advance, $10 admission at the door.

Proceeds benefit Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall & Museum, Inc.

Details: soldiersandsailorshall.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

