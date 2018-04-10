First-ever arts walk showcases all the city has to offer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Wherever you walk in downtown Greensburg on April 14, you'll find art in the form of indoor and outdoor happenings, performances, exhibitions and activities.

The inaugural Greensburg ArtsWalk is set for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.

The event has been organized to showcase the diversity — and abundance — of visual and performing arts that the area has to offer, and the people who create it.

Maps with the full schedule of events will be available at the Westmoreland County Courthouse and The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.

The museum, in addition to offering free admission, has organized programming inspired by artworks featured at four of its Art Happens locations throughout downtown.

“We were looking for artists and performers that would appeal to a wide audience, and represent the diversity we have in the arts in Greensburg,” says communications director Kaitlyn Kircher, who is coordinating The Westmoreland's participation in the event.

At the museum loading dock, Erik Greenawalt will complete a chalk rendering of Rembrandt Peale's portrait of George Washington, which also is depicted on the loading dock door. Pittsburgh musicians Phat Man Dee and Liz Berlin, a founding member of Rusted Root, will perform rock/jazz songs from their upcoming release, “Social Justice Disco.”

Several local food trucks will be stationed outside of The Westmoreland's north entrance on Academy Hill Place, which will be closed to vehicular traffic for the event.

The Westmoreland's other Art Happens locations will feature dancers from FitnessEnvi, music from local rock-funk band Kaelber and the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra String Quartet, and puppet-making and parades.

At the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's Incubator for the Arts on North Main Street, seven artists will open their studios to visitors throughout the day.

“Our goal with the Incubator has been to provide an environment for young artists to decide if this is their life calling, to provide support for them to help them make that decision,” says Trust President Michael Langer.

The Trust's Art in the Alley, which has transformed the passage behind the building housing the Incubator into an open-air art gallery, will feature performances by Stage Right Sensations and Susan Yadamec Dancers, along with music by Rachel Leigh, Victoria Morgan Band and The Moment.

Live painting demonstrations, a children's activity with Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, and a mosaic art activity with Pottery Playhouse also will be found there.

As artworks have been added to the Alley, it's become increasingly popular with art lovers and selfie-takers alike, says Kelli Brisbane, assistant to Langer and the trust's special event coordinator.

Seton Hill University Visual Arts Center will open its studios for visitors to see student work in progress, exhibitions, a 3-D printing demonstration, a hot metal foundry pour and firing of raku pottery.

The Art Hive will have interactive art-making opportunity, while the Student Art Therapy Association and Students in the Arts will sell artworks from noon to 4 p.m.

Incubator artist Nick Silvis will exhibit his show, “Hushed,” in the center's Harris Gallery and at Fotorecord Print Center.

ArtsWalk activities also will take place at these locations:

• DV8 Espresso Bar & Gallery: Featured exhibition, “Quotidian Life,” by Greensburg painter Maggie Nemetz, along with works by local artists Sandy Mears, Benjamin Kokoska, Charles Dangelo, Alex Concannon, Kimberly Rentier, Susan Hoak, Francis DeFabo and Mary Briggs.

• Greensburg Hempfield Area Library: Bring or borrow a book to participate in a Read-a-Thon on the library's porch beginning at noon.

• Greensburg YMCA: Free community access to Les Mills classes between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., and waiver of the joiner's fee for new members.

• Exhibitions, activities or special offers at several downtown businesses.

Greensburg ArtsWalk is presented by The Westmoreland, Westmoreland Cultural Trust, Seton Hill University and Think Greensburg.

For those wanting to plan their walk prior to arriving downtown, the map and schedule are available at thewestmoreland.org/event/artswalk2018/.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.