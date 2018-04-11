Music, art and fun will combine at Block Party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Seton Hill University students will come down off the hill on April 15 to host a block party in downtown Greensburg.

“The Block Party came about as part of a civic engagement project through our senior seminar class,” says organizer Zari Price, a music therapy major. “The goal was to reach out to the community and establish another positive connection between Greensburg and Seton Hill.”

The free event is set for 1 to 4 p.m. in the Buncher parking lot next to the post office on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We will have art vendors from the community selling their pieces, along with cornhole, face painting, outdoor games and, of course, music performances by musicians in the community and some Seton Hill performers as well,” Price says.

Scheduled bands include So Death Cannot Find Me (folk punk), Essential Machine (indie rock) and J Trafford (pop).

“There are 11 students in this Senior Integrative Seminar course, and as Zari said, their passion is to increase the connection between students at Seton Hill and Greensburg, so that's why the event is being carried out, and why it's free,” says David Droppa, director of Seton Hill's social work program.

Details on: Greensburg Block Party Facebook page.