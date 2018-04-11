Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Music, art and fun will combine at Block Party

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, April 11, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
Seton Hill University students are hosting an April 15 block party in downtown Greensburg with cornhole, face painting, music and more.
Google Images
Seton Hill University students are hosting an April 15 block party in downtown Greensburg with cornhole, face painting, music and more.

Updated 8 hours ago

Seton Hill University students will come down off the hill on April 15 to host a block party in downtown Greensburg.

“The Block Party came about as part of a civic engagement project through our senior seminar class,” says organizer Zari Price, a music therapy major. “The goal was to reach out to the community and establish another positive connection between Greensburg and Seton Hill.”

The free event is set for 1 to 4 p.m. in the Buncher parking lot next to the post office on South Pennsylvania Avenue.

“We will have art vendors from the community selling their pieces, along with cornhole, face painting, outdoor games and, of course, music performances by musicians in the community and some Seton Hill performers as well,” Price says.

Scheduled bands include So Death Cannot Find Me (folk punk), Essential Machine (indie rock) and J Trafford (pop).

“There are 11 students in this Senior Integrative Seminar course, and as Zari said, their passion is to increase the connection between students at Seton Hill and Greensburg, so that's why the event is being carried out, and why it's free,” says David Droppa, director of Seton Hill's social work program.

Details on: Greensburg Block Party Facebook page.

— Shirley McMarlin

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me