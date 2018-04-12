Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Get all your questions answer when 'Two Scientists Walk into a Bar'

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Thursday, April 12, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, is hosting, a just for adults event 'When Two Scientists Walk into a Bar,' where guests are invited to ask science-related questions of the 32 scientists who will be stationed at 16 locations throughout Pittsburgh on April 13.
CARNEGIE SCIENCE CENTER
The Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, is hosting, a just for adults event 'When Two Scientists Walk into a Bar,' where guests are invited to ask science-related questions of the 32 scientists who will be stationed at 16 locations throughout Pittsburgh on April 13.

Updated 19 hours ago

It might sound like the beginning of a bad joke, but When Two Scientists Walk into a Bar is an actual program sponsored by the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore, just for adults.

There will be 32 scientists stationed at 16 locations throughout Pittsburgh. Guests are invited to ask the experts about anything science related on April 13. Topics include biology, chemistry, engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, astronomy and immunology.

Locations and scientists

Allegheny City Brewing, 507 Foreland St., North Side, 6-8 p.m., with Chuck Vukotich (chemical engineering), Dan Evans (microbiology/immunology)

Allegheny Wine Mixer, 5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville, 7 to 9 p.m., with Lindsey Snyder, Colleen Cassidy, Aliyah Weinstein (neuroscience/immunology)

Bier's Pub, 900 Western Ave., North Side, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Yelena Gulchina (neuroscience), Alicia Locker (biology)

East End Brewing Company, 147 Julius St., East End, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Jonathan Love (chemistry/bagpipes), Aarron Roth (robotics/artificial intelligence)

East End Brewing Company, 102 19th St., Strip District, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with David Fenn (car paint science), Yaqi Wo (chemistry)

11th Hour Brewing, 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville, 6 to 8 p.m., with Tyler Umstead (polymers/catalysis), Anthony Stewart (urban agriculture)

The Foundry Tap & Table, 381 North Shore Drive, North Side, 6 to 8 p.m., with Rebecca Bay (material science/engineering), Vince Gancitano (mechanical engineering)

Grist House Brewing, 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale, 5 to 7 p.m., with Rick Koepsel (microbiology/genetics), Patrick Cooper (particle physics)

Park House, 403 E. Ohio St., North Side, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Carla Littleton (conservation biology), Diane Turnshek (astronomy/physics)

Penn Brewery, 800 Vinial St., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Steven Reinstadler (chemistry/ballistics), Natalee Smith (chemistry)

Rivertowne Brewing North Shore, 337 North Shore Dr., North Side, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Ralph Crewe (astronomy), Karen Carney (neuroscience)

Red Star Kombucha, 33 Graeme St., Pittsburgh, 5 to 7 p.m., with Jackson Sando (photochromics), Devashish Gopalan (quantum materials)

Spoonwood Brewing, 5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Andrew Zentner (astrology/cosmetology), Michael Seaman (human evolution)

Southern Tier Brewing Company, 316 North Shore Dr., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Mary Buchenic (solar cooking), Jennifer Gasser (STEM education)

Threadbare Cider House, 1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Victor Georgic (chemistry/engineering), Alyssa Lypson (peptide mimetics)

Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District, 5 to 7 p.m., with Jayson Clark (polypropane engineering), Erin Peters (archeology/egyptology)

Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-8535062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me