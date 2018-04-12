Get all your questions answer when 'Two Scientists Walk into a Bar'
It might sound like the beginning of a bad joke, but When Two Scientists Walk into a Bar is an actual program sponsored by the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Shore, just for adults.
There will be 32 scientists stationed at 16 locations throughout Pittsburgh. Guests are invited to ask the experts about anything science related on April 13. Topics include biology, chemistry, engineering, robotics, artificial intelligence, neuroscience, astronomy and immunology.
Locations and scientists
Allegheny City Brewing, 507 Foreland St., North Side, 6-8 p.m., with Chuck Vukotich (chemical engineering), Dan Evans (microbiology/immunology)
Allegheny Wine Mixer, 5326 Butler St., Lawrenceville, 7 to 9 p.m., with Lindsey Snyder, Colleen Cassidy, Aliyah Weinstein (neuroscience/immunology)
Bier's Pub, 900 Western Ave., North Side, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., with Yelena Gulchina (neuroscience), Alicia Locker (biology)
East End Brewing Company, 147 Julius St., East End, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Jonathan Love (chemistry/bagpipes), Aarron Roth (robotics/artificial intelligence)
East End Brewing Company, 102 19th St., Strip District, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with David Fenn (car paint science), Yaqi Wo (chemistry)
11th Hour Brewing, 3711 Charlotte St., Lawrenceville, 6 to 8 p.m., with Tyler Umstead (polymers/catalysis), Anthony Stewart (urban agriculture)
The Foundry Tap & Table, 381 North Shore Drive, North Side, 6 to 8 p.m., with Rebecca Bay (material science/engineering), Vince Gancitano (mechanical engineering)
Grist House Brewing, 10 E. Sherman St., Millvale, 5 to 7 p.m., with Rick Koepsel (microbiology/genetics), Patrick Cooper (particle physics)
Park House, 403 E. Ohio St., North Side, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Carla Littleton (conservation biology), Diane Turnshek (astronomy/physics)
Penn Brewery, 800 Vinial St., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Steven Reinstadler (chemistry/ballistics), Natalee Smith (chemistry)
Rivertowne Brewing North Shore, 337 North Shore Dr., North Side, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Ralph Crewe (astronomy), Karen Carney (neuroscience)
Red Star Kombucha, 33 Graeme St., Pittsburgh, 5 to 7 p.m., with Jackson Sando (photochromics), Devashish Gopalan (quantum materials)
Spoonwood Brewing, 5981 Baptist Road, Bethel Park, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., with Andrew Zentner (astrology/cosmetology), Michael Seaman (human evolution)
Southern Tier Brewing Company, 316 North Shore Dr., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Mary Buchenic (solar cooking), Jennifer Gasser (STEM education)
Threadbare Cider House, 1291 Spring Garden Ave., North Side, 5 to 7 p.m., with Victor Georgic (chemistry/engineering), Alyssa Lypson (peptide mimetics)
Wigle Whiskey, 2401 Smallman St., Strip District, 5 to 7 p.m., with Jayson Clark (polypropane engineering), Erin Peters (archeology/egyptology)
Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
