Artist list announced for 57th Carnegie International opening Oct. 13

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The list of featured artists has been announced for the “Carnegie International, 57th Edition, 2018,” beginning Oct. 13 in the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh.

The 32 contemporary artists and artist collectives hail from as close as Pittsburgh to far-flung places like Vietnam, India and Kenya.

“Pittsburgh is the generative place for a number of artists in the International,” says curator Ingrid Schaffner.

Among the local artists are sculptor Thaddeus Mosley, conceptual artist Lenka Clayton and interdisciplinary artist Jon Rubin, a professor at Carnegie Mellon University.

Clayton and Rubin's work will focus on the titles of works that have been rejected over the years by the International, Schaffner says.

Also featured will be conceptual artist Mel Bochner, a Pittsburgh native and Carnegie Mellon graduate who lives in New York City.

Established in 1896, the Carnegie International exhibitions are produced every three to five years and “have built a rich history of introducing audiences to contemporary art from around the world,” according to a release.

The Carnegie International is the oldest invitational survey of contemporary art in North America.

Travel and travelogues

Themes of travel and travelogues will recur throughout the International.

The publication for the exhibition, written by associate curator Liz Park, is “modeled on a travel guide to bring visitors into the world of the exhibition and out into the city of Pittsburgh,” according to the website.

It will contain information on the featured artworks and the museum, along with “A Pittsburgh Guide” of information on climate, getting around, neighborhoods and attractions, based on the artists' tours of the city with the exhibition's curatorial team.

Works in the exhibition cover various media, including conceptual takes on traditional art forms, large-scale installations and film. Also included will be what Schaffner terms an “exhibition-within-the-exhibition.”

“Dig Where You Stand” will be curated by independent exhibition-maker Koyo Kouoh of Dakar, Senegal, and will explore the history and meanings of colonialism.

It will draw from the collections of both the Carnegie's art and natural history museums, Schaffner says. The title plays on the dual meanings of “dig,” in terms of understanding and excavating.

Schaffner says the International is as much a curatorial project as it is an actual exhibition, and that the artworks are just one facet of the total work involved.

“The exhibition is the culmination of the International, it's not the International itself,” she says.

Art around the globe

Her curatorial work included five trips to at least 15 countries during 2016 to meet artists and to see what is happening in contemporary art around the globe. Those trips were the inspiration for a travelogue series of essays written for the exhibition, which can be read on the International's web pages.

One piece, “Vodou Surrealism,” an exploration of Haiti's vodou (sometimes spelled “voodoo')-based surrealist art by historian and author Marcus Rediker, “has already gone viral,” Schaffner says.

Participating artists have begun leading Tam O'Shanter Drawing Sessions, in which members of the public can explore contemporary art through various drawing exercises.

The International also has launched “Keyword: International,” a collaboration with the Kelly Strayhorn Theater providing 20 arts activators with micro-grants to research and define Pittsburgh as an international city.

Carnegie Mellon will host a free public lecture series with artists participating in the exhibition, Schaffner says.

The International will continue through March 25, 2019.

Details: carnegieinternational.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.