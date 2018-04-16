Enter the 'Danger Zone' at the Carnegie Science Center's 21+ night
See a 20-foot Tesla Coil firing, try your balance at slacklining, and experiment with rocket launches and combustion at 21+ night at the Carnegie Science Center on Pittsburgh's North Side.
The evening, called "Don't Try This at Home," is from 6 to 10 p.m. April 20, and features risky science demonstrations, including hydrogen balloon balls of fire, liquid nitrogen bombs and electric chain of pain.
Guests can enjoy drinks and snacks available or purchase as well as four floors of hands-on exhibits at this danger zone-type event. For an additional fee enjoy the film "Back to the Future," at The Rangos Giant Cinema at 9:30 p.m.
Tickets are $17, $12 in advance.
Details: 412-237-3400 or carnegiesciencecenter.org
