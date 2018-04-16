Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Revisit Dunmore's War at the Fort Pitt Musuem seminar

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Monday, April 16, 2018, 1:36 p.m.
The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park in Pittsburgh will host its second Dunmore’s War Seminar at 10 a.m. April 21.
COURTESY FORT PITT MUSEUM
The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park in Pittsburgh will host its second Dunmore’s War Seminar at 10 a.m. April 21.

Updated 19 hours ago

The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park in Pittsburgh will host its second Dunmore's War Seminar at 10 a.m. April 21. The talk will highlight the historical significance of the Point as America was formed.

The 18th century conflict known as Dunmore's War took place between the colony of Virginia and the Ohio Valley Indians. In January 1774, Virginia governor John Murray, the fourth earl of Dunmore, reasserted Virginia's claim to the Forks of the Ohio by seizing control of the Fort Pitt and encouraging westward settlement into Indian lands. This created a conflict between Virginians and Ohio River Valley Indians that resulted in the surrender of additional Indian lands south of the Ohio River.

The seminar will include presentations by author, historian and retired Army officers Dr. Glenn Williams and Fort Pitt Museum Alan Gutchess.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Register online.

Details: 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me