Revisit Dunmore's War at the Fort Pitt Musuem seminar
Updated 19 hours ago
The Fort Pitt Museum in Point State Park in Pittsburgh will host its second Dunmore's War Seminar at 10 a.m. April 21. The talk will highlight the historical significance of the Point as America was formed.
The 18th century conflict known as Dunmore's War took place between the colony of Virginia and the Ohio Valley Indians. In January 1774, Virginia governor John Murray, the fourth earl of Dunmore, reasserted Virginia's claim to the Forks of the Ohio by seizing control of the Fort Pitt and encouraging westward settlement into Indian lands. This created a conflict between Virginians and Ohio River Valley Indians that resulted in the surrender of additional Indian lands south of the Ohio River.
The seminar will include presentations by author, historian and retired Army officers Dr. Glenn Williams and Fort Pitt Museum Alan Gutchess.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. Register online.
Details: 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org
