Art & Museums

All aboard, Thomas & Friends rolls into Pittsburgh

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, April 23, 2018, 10:48 a.m.
Engine No. 1, Thomas the Tank Engine, and his friends will chug into the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh this spring for a three-month interactive exhibit.
The really useful engine children adore is coming to the Children's Museum of Pittsburgh for a three-month stay, May 19 through Sept. 9.

"Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails," an interactive exhibit the Minnesota Children's Museum created, is a partnership with HIT Entertainment, a Mattel Inc. Fisher-Price subsidiary, a news release notes.

The story of Thomas and his rail yard friends, including Percy, Harold, Gordon and others, and their adventures in transportation, has entertained children for decades, with books, movies and a long-running television show.

As an example of how enduringly popular the train and his friends remain, a new Thomas Town attraction will open at Kennywood Park this summer.

The STEM-focused traveling museum exhibit features favorite engines and destinations, and offers children ages 2 through 7 play and learn opportunities that encourage mathematical and creative thinking, the release states.

"The skills and proficiencies children learn and refine through play in the early years set the stage for future learning and success from the kindergarten classroom to the workplace. 'Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails' will deliver high quality, playful learning experiences rooted in science, technology, engineering and math for millions of children across the continent," Dianne Krizan, Minnesota Children's Museum president, says in the release.

Children can help Thomas and his friends solve challenges from sorting and shape identification to using track pieces with different levels to complete a train track.

They can climb into Thomas' cab and explore the engine's inner workings, fix Percy's wobbly wheel, explore the Island of Sodor, load luggage and livestock into train cars, and view a collection of memorabilia from the popular series of books, television and toys.

Admission is free with museum ticket purchase, $16 for adults and $14 for children.

Details: pittsburghkids.org/exhibits/thomas

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

