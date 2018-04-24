Exhibition of works from Richard M. Scaife bequest to open at The Westmoreland

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An exhibition of the finest artworks from the bequest of the late Tribune-Review publisher Richard M. Scaife will open May 12 in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

“The Art of Giving” will run through Aug. 5 and then travel to the Brandywine River Museum of Art in Chadds Ford, Delaware County, for a 2019 exhibition.

Scaife, who died in 2014, was a long-time supporter of The Westmoreland and the Brandywine, which are both dedicated to the collection and exhibition of American art. He bequeathed his entire art collection of approximately 500 works to the two museums, specifying that it be divided evenly between them.

For the exhibition, each museum has selected 25 masterworks from the bequest to be displayed together for the first time.

“By coming together with the Brandywine and exhibiting a selection of these paintings side-by-side, visitors will gain insight into not only the range of Mr. Scaife's collecting tastes, but the collecting vision of both museums and the selection process itself,” said Judith O'Toole, the Richard M. Scaife Director/CEO of The Westmoreland, in a release.

An opening reception will be held 5:30-7 p.m. May 12 in The Westmoreland. A ticket is $20.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

