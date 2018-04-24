Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

New 'Art Is Good' studio in Latrobe plans April 28 open house

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, April 24, 2018, 10:33 a.m.
Artist and art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck (right) has partnered with East Suburban Citizen Advocacy in the creation of Miss Gabi's Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe, where an open house will be held on April 28. Nastuck is shown here with ESCA director Kate Cala.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Artist and art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck (right) has partnered with East Suburban Citizen Advocacy in the creation of Miss Gabi's Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe, where an open house will be held on April 28. Nastuck is shown here with ESCA director Kate Cala.
An open house is planned for noon-3 p.m. April 28 at Miss Gabi's Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe, a partnership of artist/art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck and East Suburban Citizen Advocacy.
Facebook
An open house is planned for noon-3 p.m. April 28 at Miss Gabi's Art Is Good Studio in Latrobe, a partnership of artist/art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck and East Suburban Citizen Advocacy.

Updated 12 hours ago

An open house is planned for noon-3 p.m. April 28 in Miss Gabi's Art is Good Studio in Latrobe.

The studio at 2200 Harrison Ave., a partnership between artist and art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck and the East Suburban Citizen Advocacy, is an inclusive, noncompetitive art education studio where the mission is to “inspire individuals of all abilities to find their voice through art,” according to a release. It offers art classes and workshops.

The open house will feature free children's crafts and light refreshments.

“Our goal is to create a safe, happy, colorful place to help individuals of all abilities connect and find their voice through expressing themselves creatively,” Nastuck said in the release. “We are focused on art education and healing arts.”

Volunteers also are needed at the studio.

Details: missgabisartstudio.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me