New 'Art Is Good' studio in Latrobe plans April 28 open house

An open house is planned for noon-3 p.m. April 28 in Miss Gabi's Art is Good Studio in Latrobe.

The studio at 2200 Harrison Ave., a partnership between artist and art teacher Gabrielle Nastuck and the East Suburban Citizen Advocacy, is an inclusive, noncompetitive art education studio where the mission is to “inspire individuals of all abilities to find their voice through art,” according to a release. It offers art classes and workshops.

The open house will feature free children's crafts and light refreshments.

“Our goal is to create a safe, happy, colorful place to help individuals of all abilities connect and find their voice through expressing themselves creatively,” Nastuck said in the release. “We are focused on art education and healing arts.”

Volunteers also are needed at the studio.

Details: missgabisartstudio.com

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.