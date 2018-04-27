Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

'Picture This' exhibit at Greensburg library features portrait artist Carolyn Taylor

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Friday, April 27, 2018, 9:48 a.m.
Works by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor of Greensburg (right), seen here with student Nancy H. Dalverny of Monroeville at a 2015 painting instruction session, are featured in a show running through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
Tribune-Review
Works by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor of Greensburg (right), seen here with student Nancy H. Dalverny of Monroeville at a 2015 painting instruction session, are featured in a show running through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
“The Beauty of Everyday Faces,” with paintings by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor of Greensburg, is on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
“The Beauty of Everyday Faces,” with paintings by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor of Greensburg, is on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
The latest installment in the Picture This at the Library series, a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center, features portraits by Greensburg artist Carolyn Taylor.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
The latest installment in the Picture This at the Library series, a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center, features portraits by Greensburg artist Carolyn Taylor.
Portraits by Carolyn Taylor, a Greensburg resident and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, are on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.
Shirley McMarlin | Tribune-Review
Portraits by Carolyn Taylor, a Greensburg resident and Carnegie Mellon University graduate, are on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

Updated 3 hours ago

“The Beauty of Everyday Faces,” with paintings by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor, is on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

The exhibition is the latest installment in the Picture This at the Library series, a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center.

“I look for beauty in faces, and that doesn't mean perfection of skin tones or features,” Taylor says in the exhibition program. “It's possible to see traces of kindness, intelligence, humor and other qualities on faces and, on a good day, I can show that in a painting.”

Taylor has a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from Carnegie Mellon University. The Greensburg resident is a charter member of the Portrait Society of America and a member of the Third Thursday Painters at the Greensburg Art Center.

Many of the featured works are for sale.

A reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. May 3 in the library, at 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Greensburg.

Artists interested in becoming a Picture This exhibitor in 2019 can call 412-558-0810 or email sovyak@comcast.net.

Details: 724-837-5620 or ghal.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me