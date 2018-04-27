'Picture This' exhibit at Greensburg library features portrait artist Carolyn Taylor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

“The Beauty of Everyday Faces,” with paintings by portrait artist Carolyn Taylor, is on display through May 31 in the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library.

The exhibition is the latest installment in the Picture This at the Library series, a joint venture between the library and the Greensburg Art Center.

“I look for beauty in faces, and that doesn't mean perfection of skin tones or features,” Taylor says in the exhibition program. “It's possible to see traces of kindness, intelligence, humor and other qualities on faces and, on a good day, I can show that in a painting.”

Taylor has a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting from Carnegie Mellon University. The Greensburg resident is a charter member of the Portrait Society of America and a member of the Third Thursday Painters at the Greensburg Art Center.

Many of the featured works are for sale.

A reception is planned for 6-8 p.m. May 3 in the library, at 237 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in downtown Greensburg.

Artists interested in becoming a Picture This exhibitor in 2019 can call 412-558-0810 or email sovyak@comcast.net.

Details: 724-837-5620 or ghal.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.