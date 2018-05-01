Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Gift shop at Excela Westmoreland Hospital to host first art show

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Tuesday, May 1, 2018, 10:03 a.m.
Greensburg Art Center member artists Renie Pollock (left) and Sue Pollins (right) will be among exhibitors in a show beginning May 7 in the Hospitality Shop at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. The two are shown here with artist Bonnie Hoffman at the Greensburg Art Center 2017 Invitational Art Show opening reception.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Greensburg Art Center member artists Renie Pollock (left) and Sue Pollins (right) will be among exhibitors in a show beginning May 7 in the Hospitality Shop at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg. The two are shown here with artist Bonnie Hoffman at the Greensburg Art Center 2017 Invitational Art Show opening reception.
Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary members Sally Ann Novak (left) and Joan Stairs prepare for the inaugural art show in the Greensburg hospital's gift shop, opening May 7.
Submitted
Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary members Sally Ann Novak (left) and Joan Stairs prepare for the inaugural art show in the Greensburg hospital's gift shop, opening May 7.

Updated 2 hours ago

An installation of works by local artists will open on May 7 in the Hospitality Shop at Excela Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

An open house is planned for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. that day at the hospital at 532 W. Pittsburgh St.

The shop's inaugural art exhibition is being installed and displayed by the Westmoreland Hospital Auxiliary in collaboration with the Greensburg Art Center.

Featured artists are art center president Renie Pollock, Sue Pollins, Marc Scurci, Doreen Currie, Ron Korczynski and the late Dr. Diane Marsh.

Works in the show, including framed art, pottery and fine crafts such as carved wooden acorns, bird houses and art boxes, will be for sale.

Details: 724-834-1460

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me