Art & Museums

Bloomfield art gallery will highlight Carnegie Mellon students' work

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 2, 2018, 5:54 p.m.
Above, Kasem Kydd's 'We Really Out Here (When The Squad Links Up Against The Militarized Police).' Kydd is one of three Carnegie Mellon art students whose work will be on display through May 27 at the Bunker Projects gallery in Bloomfield.
Artwork by Kasem Kydd
Updated 4 hours ago

Carnegie Mellon University art students Jenna Kay Houston, Kasem Kydd and Gray Swartzel will be featured at the Bunker Projects gallery in Pittsburgh.

An opening reception for the “Blue Like Fortune” exhibit will run from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, May 4, at the gallery, 5106 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield.

Each artist has a unique vision for their work.

“My practice emphasizes creating queer possibilities out of the mundane and typical,” Houston says in her artist biography. “What makes an object queer? What about a person? A place? I answer these questions through my photographs and video shot through a nonbinary femme lens to provide complex and quiet alternatives to one-sided mainstream representation of queer communities.”

For Kydd , born in Brooklyn, New York, his art is expression of “veryifying my own existence and ontology as a black person living in the wake of slavery during the 21st century.”

“I have always been enamored with the possibilities of science fiction and the potential to rewrite histories and create possible futures that are acting as forms of resistance to the white settler society I am occupying,” he says in his artist biography. “I think the parallels between the ocean and space as “frontiers” are compelling paradigms of domination but the history and present nature of the ocean has always been political and in terms of my existence, rooted in race.”

Both Houston and Kydd will graduate this spring with bachelor's degrees. Swartzel , from Raleigh, N.C., will earn his master's degree at graduation.

Using still and moving images, as well as installation, Swartzel “reconstitutes the often-untold episodes of his family's matrilineage to make physical the conceptions of connectedness and isolation,” according to his bio.

“Blue Like Fortune” will run through May 27.

For more, see the Bunker Projects website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

