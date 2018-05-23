Get cultured & stay cool in museums this summer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A museum is a great place to spend a sweltering summer afternoon. Climate control is a major part of maintaining the integrity of a collection, so you know there will be air conditioning.

You'll see some pretty great art, too. Western Pennsylvania has everything from world-class institutions featuring world-renowned artists to small galleries catering to eclectic, local artists.

Here's what's showing this summer in some of the major galleries:

Carnegie Museum of Art: “Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye,” through June 24; “Hiroshige's Tokaido Road,” through July 22; Deana Lawson's photos and appropriated-image installations, through July 22.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art: “The Art of Giving: Selections From the Richard M. Scaife Bequest,” through Aug. 5; “Artists Who Teach,” Aug. 25-Nov. 25.

Frick Art Museum: “Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” through July 8; “Revive, Remix, Respond: Contemporary Ceramic Artists and The Frick Pittsburgh,” through May 27.

Andy Warhol Museum: “Adman: Warhol Before Pop,” through Sept. 2.

Though by no means comprehensive, here's a list to help you plan some gallery visits:

Andy Warhol Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 10 p.m. Fri. $20, $10 children, students, senior citizens. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Boxheart Gallery: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. 412-687-8858 or boxheartgallery.com

Butler Art Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. 344 S. Main St., Butler. 724-283-6922 or butlerartcenter.org

Carnegie Museum of Art: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 ages 3-18 and students with ID. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Carnegie Museum of Natural History: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon. $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 ages 3-18 and students with ID. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

Childrens' Museum of Pittsburgh: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $16, $14 ages 2-18 and senior citizens. 10 Children's Way, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Feathers Artist Market and Gifts: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 102 Fourth St., Irwin. 412-325-1000 or Facebook

Fort Pitt Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $8, $7 age 65 and up, $4.50 ages 6-17 and students with ID. Point State Park, Pittsburgh. 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery: Memorial Day to Labor Day: noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 6:30-8 p.m. Wed.-Thurs. Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org

Frick Art & Historical Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free admission to grounds, Car and Carriage Museum, Greenhouse and permanent collection. Fee for Clayton tour and special exhibitions. Reservations advised for tours. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Gallerie Chiz: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 5831 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 412-441-6005 or galleriechiz.com

Gallery on 43rd Street: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 187 43rd St., Lawrenceville. 412-683-6488 or galleryon43rdstreet.com

Greensburg Art Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., until 7 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Sat. 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Hoyt Center for the Arts: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle. 724-652-2882 or hoytartcenter.org

James Gallery: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. 413 S. Main St., West End Pittsburgh. 412-922-9800 or jamesgallery.net

Latrobe Art Center: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Mattress Factory: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 students and 62 and older; free for children under 6. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

Morgan Contemporary Glass Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 5833 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 412-441-5200 or morganglassgallery.com

North Hills Art Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 3432 Babcock Blvd., Ross. 412-364-3622 or northhillsartcenter.com

Panza Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 115 Sedgwick St., Millvale. 412-821-0959 or panzagallery.com

Photo Antiquities: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Sat. (call ahead to confirm hours). $10, $8 students and age 65 and up. 531 E. Ohio St., North Side. 412-231-7881 or photoantiquities.org

Senator John Heinz History Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $16, $14 age 65 and older, $6.50 ages 6-17 and students with ID. 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh. 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Silvereye Center for Photography: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Wed., Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 4808 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 7 p.m. Wed. $15 suggested donation, $10 for age 65 and older, free 5-7 p.m. Wed. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org