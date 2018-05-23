Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Get cultured & stay cool in museums this summer

Tribune-Review | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 9:00 p.m.
George Inness, 'Moonrise, Alexandria Bay', 1891, oil on canvas from the private collection of the late Richard M. Scaife, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
George Inness, 'Moonrise, Alexandria Bay', 1891, oil on canvas from the private collection of the late Richard M. Scaife, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
'Self Portrait' (1967), Andy Warhol, Andy Warhol Museum
Andy Warhol Museum
'Self Portrait' (1967), Andy Warhol, Andy Warhol Museum
Vincent Van Gogh, 'Wheat Fields after the Rain (The Plain of Auvers),' 1890, Carnegie Museum of Art .
Carnegie Museum of Art
Vincent Van Gogh, 'Wheat Fields after the Rain (The Plain of Auvers),' 1890, Carnegie Museum of Art .
Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas, 'At the Milliner,' ca. 1882-85. 'Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art,' through July 8 at the Frick Art Museum
Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Hilaire Germain Edgar Degas, 'At the Milliner,' ca. 1882-85. 'Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art,' through July 8 at the Frick Art Museum

A museum is a great place to spend a sweltering summer afternoon. Climate control is a major part of maintaining the integrity of a collection, so you know there will be air conditioning.

You'll see some pretty great art, too. Western Pennsylvania has everything from world-class institutions featuring world-renowned artists to small galleries catering to eclectic, local artists.

Here's what's showing this summer in some of the major galleries:

Carnegie Museum of Art: “Visions of Order and Chaos: The Enlightened Eye,” through June 24; “Hiroshige's Tokaido Road,” through July 22; Deana Lawson's photos and appropriated-image installations, through July 22.

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art: “The Art of Giving: Selections From the Richard M. Scaife Bequest,” through Aug. 5; “Artists Who Teach,” Aug. 25-Nov. 25.

Frick Art Museum: “Van Gogh, Monet, Degas: The Mellon Collection of French Art from the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts,” through July 8; “Revive, Remix, Respond: Contemporary Ceramic Artists and The Frick Pittsburgh,” through May 27.

Andy Warhol Museum: “Adman: Warhol Before Pop,” through Sept. 2.

Though by no means comprehensive, here's a list to help you plan some gallery visits:

Andy Warhol Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 10 p.m. Fri. $20, $10 children, students, senior citizens. 117 Sandusky St., North Side. 412-237-8300 or warhol.org

Boxheart Gallery: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wed.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. 4523 Liberty Ave., Bloomfield. 412-687-8858 or boxheartgallery.com

Butler Art Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat. 344 S. Main St., Butler. 724-283-6922 or butlerartcenter.org

Carnegie Museum of Art: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon., until 8 p.m. Thurs. $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 ages 3-18 and students with ID. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or cmoa.org

Carnegie Museum of Natural History: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Mon. $19.95, $14.95 age 65 and older, $11.95 ages 3-18 and students with ID. 4400 Forbes Ave., Oakland. 412-622-3131 or carnegiemnh.org

Childrens' Museum of Pittsburgh: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $16, $14 ages 2-18 and senior citizens. 10 Children's Way, North Side. 412-322-5058 or pittsburghkids.org

Feathers Artist Market and Gifts: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tues.-Wed., 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 102 Fourth St., Irwin. 412-325-1000 or Facebook

Fort Pitt Museum: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $8, $7 age 65 and up, $4.50 ages 6-17 and students with ID. Point State Park, Pittsburgh. 412-281-9284 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Foster and Muriel McCarl Coverlet Gallery: Memorial Day to Labor Day: noon-3 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 6:30-8 p.m. Wed.-Thurs. Saint Vincent College, Unity. 724-805-2188 or mccarlgallery.org

Frick Art & Historical Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun. Free admission to grounds, Car and Carriage Museum, Greenhouse and permanent collection. Fee for Clayton tour and special exhibitions. Reservations advised for tours. 7227 Reynolds St., Point Breeze. 412-371-0600 or thefrickpittsburgh.org

Gallerie Chiz: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 5831 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 412-441-6005 or galleriechiz.com

Gallery on 43rd Street: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thurs.-Sat. 187 43rd St., Lawrenceville. 412-683-6488 or galleryon43rdstreet.com

Greensburg Art Center: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon.-Fri., until 7 p.m. Wed., 1-4 p.m. Sat. 230 Todd School Road, Hempfield. 724-837-6791 or greensburgartcenter.org

Hoyt Center for the Arts: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tues.-Sat. 124 E. Leasure Ave., New Castle. 724-652-2882 or hoytartcenter.org

James Gallery: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Sat. 413 S. Main St., West End Pittsburgh. 412-922-9800 or jamesgallery.net

Latrobe Art Center: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 819 Ligonier St., Latrobe. 724-537-7011 or latrobeartcenter.org

Mattress Factory: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 1-5 p.m. Sun. $20, $15 students and 62 and older; free for children under 6. 500 Sampsonia Way, North Side. 412-231-3169 or mattress.org

Morgan Contemporary Glass Gallery: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., noon-5 p.m. Sat. 5833 Ellsworth Ave., Shadyside. 412-441-5200 or morganglassgallery.com

North Hills Art Center: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri. 3432 Babcock Blvd., Ross. 412-364-3622 or northhillsartcenter.com

Panza Gallery: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.-Fri., 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. 115 Sedgwick St., Millvale. 412-821-0959 or panzagallery.com

Photo Antiquities: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mon., Wed.-Sat. (call ahead to confirm hours). $10, $8 students and age 65 and up. 531 E. Ohio St., North Side. 412-231-7881 or photoantiquities.org

Senator John Heinz History Center: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily. $16, $14 age 65 and older, $6.50 ages 6-17 and students with ID. 1212 Smallman St., Pittsburgh. 412-454-6000 or heinzhistorycenter.org

Silvereye Center for Photography: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tues.-Wed., Fri., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. 4808 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh. 412-431-1810 or silvereye.org

Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art at Ligonier Valley: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Fri., 1-5 p.m. Sat.-Sun. 1 Boucher Lane, Ligonier Township. 724-238-6015 or sama-art.org

The Westmoreland Museum of American Art: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tues.-Sun., until 7 p.m. Wed. $15 suggested donation, $10 for age 65 and older, free 5-7 p.m. Wed. 221 N. Main St., Greensburg. 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

click me