Test your history smarts at Fort Ligonier's trivia night

Test your early American history knowledge with Trivia Night at Fort Ligonier, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 18.

Teams can pick up 18th-century fun facts while exploring the site's fort and museum. If participants get stumped, French and Indian War experts will be on hand to provide lifelines.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Trivia Night is part of Remake Learning Days, a nine-day program of more than 270 events across Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia featuring hands-on educational activities.

Events are grouped around specific themes, including the arts, maker learning, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice and are hosted by schools, museums, libraries, companies, recreation centers and other community-based organizations.

Fee of $15, or $8 for students up to age 21, includes refreshments and snacks.

To register, call 724-238-9701 or email cgross@fortligonier.org.

