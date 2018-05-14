Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Test your history smarts at Fort Ligonier's trivia night

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, May 14, 2018, 3:24 p.m.
A historical trivia night is planned for May 18 at Fort Ligonier. Shown here is an artillery demonstration during the 2012 Fort Ligonier Days.
Rebecca Emanuele | For the Tribune-Review
A historical trivia night is planned for May 18 at Fort Ligonier. Shown here is an artillery demonstration during the 2012 Fort Ligonier Days.

Updated 8 hours ago

Test your early American history knowledge with Trivia Night at Fort Ligonier, set for 6:30-8:30 p.m. May 18.

Teams can pick up 18th-century fun facts while exploring the site's fort and museum. If participants get stumped, French and Indian War experts will be on hand to provide lifelines.

Prizes will be awarded to the top three teams.

Trivia Night is part of Remake Learning Days, a nine-day program of more than 270 events across Western Pennsylvania and West Virginia featuring hands-on educational activities.

Events are grouped around specific themes, including the arts, maker learning, outdoor learning, science, technology and youth voice and are hosted by schools, museums, libraries, companies, recreation centers and other community-based organizations.

Fee of $15, or $8 for students up to age 21, includes refreshments and snacks.

To register, call 724-238-9701 or email cgross@fortligonier.org.

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me