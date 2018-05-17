The Westmoreland offers free admission on the annual Art Museum Day

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

In celebration of the ninth annual Art Museum Day, admission will be free on May 18 to The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Hours will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the museum at 221 N. Main St.

Visitors can participate in a special scavenger hunt that will guide them on an exploration of each of the galleries, including the current featured exhibition, “The Art of Giving: Selections from the Richard M. Scaife Bequest.”

Visitors also are invited to tell their families' immigration stories in a interactive exhibition, organized in conjunction with the earlier “Emigration–Immigration–Migration” exhibition.

The Westmoreland is encouraging visitors to share their Art Museum Day experience via social media with the hashtag #ArtMuseumDay (also tagging the museum).

Art Museum Day is sponsored by the Association of Art Museum Directors to showcase the importance of museums across the United States and Canada as points of learning, creativity and connectivity in their communities.

Other area participants include these Pittsburgh institutions: Carnegie Museum of Art, Andy Warhol Museum and the Frick Pittsburgh.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.