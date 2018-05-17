ToonSeum to host pop-up events at weekend festivals in Pittsburgh

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Although its downtown Pittsburgh location closed in February, the ToonSeum still offers special programming to highlight the history and cultural impact of comics and cartoon art.

Representatives of the museum will be present at these events on May 19 and 20:

• EQT Children's Theater Festival in Pittsburgh's Cultural District: Learn some of the basics of comics art drawing, including creating characters and telling stories. Instruction and supplies will be provided. Suitable for all experience levels, ages 7 and older.

Hours will be 10 a.m.-5 p.m. both days.

• 3 Rivers Comicon at Century III Mall in West Mifflin: The ToonSeum will host the art exhibit, “CHUTZ-POW! SUPERHEROES OF THE HOLOCAUST, VOLUME THREE: THE YOUNG SURVIVORS.” The installation, which debuted earlier this year at The American Jewish Museum in Squirrel Hill, features original artwork from the third installment in the comic book series published by The Holocaust Center of Pittsburgh.

In it, the childhood experiences of Pittsburgh-area Holocaust survivors are chronicled by local creators Wayne Wise, M.L. Walker, Mark Zingarelli, Yona Harvey, Deesha Philyaw, Rachel Masilamani, Vince Dorse, Howard Bender and Loran Skinkis, many of whom will be on hand. Copies of all three volumes of “CHUTZ-POW!” will be available.

Hours will be 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday.

Details: toonseum.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.