Live art: Visitors can watch artist create installation in The Westmoreland

Visitors can see an artist's creative process firsthand as metal fiber sculptor Atticus Adams creates a site-specific installation in The Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg between June 5 and 7.

The exhibition, “Summers of Green Apples with Salt,” will be displayed in the museum's Robertshaw Gallery through Aug. 5.

The exhibition is the second in The Westmoreland's Artist in Action series, in which visitors have the opportunity to interact with a working artist and experience part of the artist's creative process.

An opening reception for the installation will be held 5-7 p.m. June 8 during Art on Tap, The Westmoreland's monthly happy hour.

“Summers of Green Apples with Salt” invokes Adams' childhood memories of summers spent with his grandmother, according to a release. The Lawrenceville-based Adams uses aluminum, bronze, coppers and stainless steel mesh to create abstract sculptures and installations, which often resemble flowers, clouds and other natural phenomena.

“I love the fact that Atticus recycles simple everyday materials in his work, transforming them into something beautiful; something unexpected,” says Barbara Jones, chief curator of The Westmoreland. “There is an ethereal quality to his sculptures as they float above your head or interact with you off the wall.”

Adams' formal art training includes time at Yale University, Rhode Island School of Design and Harvard University's School of Architecture. His work has been exhibited in galleries and museums across the country, including several in Pittsburgh, New York City and Palm Desert, Calif.

More information about the artist can be found at atticusadams.com.

Exhibitions in The Westmoreland's Robertshaw Gallery are made possible through support from The Fine Foundation.

Details: 724-837-1500 or thewestmoreland.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.