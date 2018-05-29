Last call: Heinz center's 'American Spirits' exhibit wraps up June 10

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

You don't have to go home, but you won't be able to stay and learn about the Prohibition era at the Sen. John Heinz History Center after June 10.

The center's “American Spirits: The Rise and Fall of Prohibition” exhibit will be home to several special events it closes in two weeks.

Among the offerings:

• A “speakeasy social” for those 21 and older will be from 5:30-8:30 p.m. May 31; guests can build their own specialty cocktail with the help of professionals from Wigle Whiskey and learn the answers to Prohibition-era trivia questions in a replica speakeasy. Cost is $12.

• Beer enthusiasts can learn the history of the hopped brew from 2-4 p.m. June 3, courtesy of Theresa McCulla, the Smithsonian's first-ever historian of craft brewing and beer. McCulla will discuss how Prohibition influenced the alcohol industry in Western Pennsylvania and the nation.

Mark Brewer, author and illustrator of “Brewology: An Illustrated Dictionary for Beer Lovers,” will join McCulla to discuss Pittsburgh's expanding brewing scene. Afterward, guests can sample local craft brews from Brew Gentlemen, Penn Brewery and Spoonwood Brewing Company. Cost is $20 ($16 for center members)

• “Last Call Saturday” will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 9; visitors can raise a glass to the exhibit with tastings from local brewers, distillers and winemakers in the center's Great Hall. The event is included with regular museum admission.

For more, see HeinzHistoryCenter.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.