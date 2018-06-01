Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

'Miss Brackenridge' out of retirement at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, June 1, 2018, 7:24 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

"Miss Brackenridge" is rolling once again.

The newly restored West Penn Railways streetcar No. 832 that rolled through the Alle-Kiski Valley was unveiled June 1 at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington County.

Car No. 832, manufactured in 1929, was one of a group of 12 purchased to upgrade service on the Allegheny Valley Division. Put into service on Valentine's Day in 1930, the mostly aluminum and steel trolley was christened "Miss Brackenridge" in honor of the town in which it ran. It featured leather seats and lower operating costs. The streetcar was used until 1937 serving the Allegheny Valley towns of Aspinwall, Blawnox, Springdale, New Kensington, Tarentum, Brackenridge and Natrona.

Two individuals who traveled on the streetcar when it was on the road attended the unrolling – John Swindler of Lancaster who lived in Edgewood and Arthur Ellis of Upper St. Clair. Swindler took the newly refurbished streetcar for its first ride.

"This brings back a lot of memories," says Swindler, who has a photo of himself as a 7-year-old in front of the streetcar. "It reminds me of my next door neighbor John Baxter, who operated it. It is so nice to be a part of this day."

Ellis agreed.

"I am so glad to see it come back," Ellis says. "I remember riding it so many times. It's fun."

Upon the end of its service, this car and its 11 sisters were moved to Connellsville to serve on West Penn Railways Coke Region routes in Fayette and Westmoreland counties. It arrived at the museum in 1954.

The restoration process began in 1965 and after a considerable hiatus became the focus of intense restoration in 2010 when it was shipped to Brookville Equipment Corp. which overhauled the car's body shell, wiring, air piping and undercarriages. Its traction motors were overhauled by Traction Motor Services of Irwin. The work was funded by a Federal Transportation Enhancement Grant, administered by PennDOT, and by individual contributions.

Trolley cars were vital to the growth of 20th century America. Their high-speed efficient transportation systems allowed people to live much farther from work. Cities expanded along trolley routes and many of today's thriving suburban communities owe their existence to these trolley lines, says Scott R. Becker, executive director of the museum, which was formed in 1953.

The museum's goal is to preserve and pass down the rich heritage to future generations, says Becker.

The rolling out of the streetcar was held in conjunction with the museum's On Track for the Future Campaign. The campaign is raising funds to construct a new Welcome & Education Center, Trolley Street and Barry Stout Park at the museum's east campus.

There are three phases:

Subphase one which includes the Wexford station relocation and restoration, land donation for an access road, a trolley platform expansion and the restoration of streetcar No. 832 at an estimated cost of $6 million. Suphase two consists of an expanded trolley station complex on east campus, trolley street, a new welcome and education center and a parking lot for an estimated $5.5 million. Subphase three encompasses campaign costs, a construction project manager, sales and development associate and museum program and operating needs for an estimated cost of $2 million.

The museum has $10 million toward the immediate campaign goal of $13.5 million through funds raised and a challenge grant from the Allegheny Foundation.

"This project is real," says Robert L. Jordan, museum president. "People have been asking me if it is 'shovel ready?' and it is. It is going to happen. It is moving along."

Details: patrolley.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-853-5062 or jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Jharrop_Trib.

Lancaster resident John Swindler stands inside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
COURTESY THE PENNSYLVANIA TROLLEY MUSEUM
Lancaster resident John Swindler stands inside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
Lancaster resident John Swindler stands outside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
COURTESY THE PENNSYLVANIA TROLLEY MUSEUM
Lancaster resident John Swindler stands outside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
Lancaster resident John Swindler stands inside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
Lancaster resident John Swindler stands inside the No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa. He rode this streetcar as a child and was the first to drive it after it was restored.
The No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
The No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa.
The No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa.
JOANNE KLIMOVICH HARROP
The No. 832 streetcar that once served the Alle-Kiski Valley has been restored and is back on the tracks at the Pennsylvania Trolley Museum in Washington, Pa.
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me