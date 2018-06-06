Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Penn State New Ken's 'Off the Wall pARTy' to raise money for scholarships, programming

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, June 6, 2018, 10:27 a.m.
Above, 'The Bridal Party 1960,' by Joyce Werwie Perry.
Artwork by Joyce Werwie Perry
Above, 'The Bridal Party 1960,' by Joyce Werwie Perry.
Above, 'Rest Stop,' by Joyce Werwie Perry.
Artwork by Joyce Werwie Perry
Above, 'Rest Stop,' by Joyce Werwie Perry.

Updated 1 hour ago

Penn State New Kensington's annual “Off the Wall pARTy” will be held June 15 to celebrate the campus's 60th anniversary and to raise money for cultural programming and student scholarships.

The event will take place in three separate areas of the campus, each of which will feature a different experience for guests:

• A “VIP Experience” tickets buys guests a chance to interact with this year's featured artists, Joyce Werwie Perry of Pittsburgh, as well as with one of this year's featured performers, the Big Blitz Band. They will also be able to watch the “Masterpiece Theatre” event, where professional artists will create artwork on the spot at the school's Forum Theatre. VIP tickets are $125, and include admission to the main event.

• Tickets for the pARTy, which will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the campus administration building, courtyard and art gallery, will include artist demonstrations; a silent auction; an interactive mural; food and beverages' a live art auction at 7:45 p.m.; live music by the Neon Swing X-Perience starting at 8:15 p.m.; a photo booth; and custom block prints created by Pop Craft of Pittsburgh. Tickets for the pARTy alone are $75.

• A “pARTy Crashers Ticket” is $25, for guests who plan to arrive later in the evening. They will be admitted starting at 9 p.m.

For more, click here to view event information at Penn State's website or here to view a Facebook event listing. For tickets, call 724-334-6056 or email kxc22@psu.edu .

Penn State New Kensington is at 3550 Seventh Street.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me