Penn State New Ken's 'Off the Wall pARTy' to raise money for scholarships, programming

Penn State New Kensington's annual “Off the Wall pARTy” will be held June 15 to celebrate the campus's 60th anniversary and to raise money for cultural programming and student scholarships.

The event will take place in three separate areas of the campus, each of which will feature a different experience for guests:

• A “VIP Experience” tickets buys guests a chance to interact with this year's featured artists, Joyce Werwie Perry of Pittsburgh, as well as with one of this year's featured performers, the Big Blitz Band. They will also be able to watch the “Masterpiece Theatre” event, where professional artists will create artwork on the spot at the school's Forum Theatre. VIP tickets are $125, and include admission to the main event.

• Tickets for the pARTy, which will be from 7 to 10:30 p.m. in the campus administration building, courtyard and art gallery, will include artist demonstrations; a silent auction; an interactive mural; food and beverages' a live art auction at 7:45 p.m.; live music by the Neon Swing X-Perience starting at 8:15 p.m.; a photo booth; and custom block prints created by Pop Craft of Pittsburgh. Tickets for the pARTy alone are $75.

• A “pARTy Crashers Ticket” is $25, for guests who plan to arrive later in the evening. They will be admitted starting at 9 p.m.

For more, click here to view event information at Penn State's website or here to view a Facebook event listing. For tickets, call 724-334-6056 or email kxc22@psu.edu .

Penn State New Kensington is at 3550 Seventh Street.

