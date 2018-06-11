Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Art & Museums

Greensburg Art in the Alley project seeking pop-up exhibition proposals

Shirley McMarlin
Shirley McMarlin | Monday, June 11, 2018, 11:15 a.m.
Local artists working in any medium are invited to submit proposals for outdoor pop-up exhibitions for Art in the Alley, the Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s downtown Greensburg public art project. Natalie Debich is shown taking a photo of some of the art during an April 12 reception for project.
Kim Stepinsky | For the Tribune-Review
Local artists working in any medium are invited to submit proposals for outdoor pop-up exhibitions for the Westmoreland Cultural Trust's public art project, Art in the Alley.

Pop-up exhibitions will take place in the alley between the S&T Bank Courtyard at The Palace Theatre and the Union Trust Building on Main Street in downtown Greensburg.

Exhibits will coincide with the Trust's TGIS Courtyard Concert Series which takes place in the theater courtyard from 6-9:30 p.m. Thursdays through Aug. 30. Work will be displayed primarily outdoors, with some indoor possibilities.

Artists are encouraged to “think outside of the box,” according to a release from the trust.

Submissions can be emailed to kelli@wctrust.net and will be considered until all spaces are full. The number of submissions will determine the length of each exhibit.

First consideration will go to WCT Incubator Artists and Art in the Alley artists.

Details: thepalacetheatre.org

Shirley McMarlin is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5750, smcmarlin@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shirley_trib.

