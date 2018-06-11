Mattress Factory hosts futuristic urban garden party

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Patrons can expect nothing staid at this Friday's "Urban Garden Party: Galactic Get Down," the Mattress Factory 's 21st annual urban garden party, set for 7:30 to 11 p.m.

According to a news release, guests will "revel in the museum's vision of the future with an experience fit for 2058, 40 years from now."

Daniel S. Heit will serve as chair for the June 15 fundraiser. Proceeds support the North Side museum's artist residency program, exhibitions, public programs and educational outreach, the release adds.

The event will feature a silent auction of original artwork and special performances by New Orleans-based future funk band Water Seed, Misra Records hip hop artist Mars Jackson, DJOh85, Jack Stauber, Timbeleza and Steel City Kitty Burlesque & Variety Show.

This year's Urban Garden Party Art Auction is live until June 15. Items include original artwork, exclusive events at the museum and more! See what's available here https://t.co/WLkmkZMjAs pic.twitter.com/5UHqhmYdom — Mattress Factory (@mattressfactory) June 6, 2018

The museum's galleries at 500 Sampsonia Way also will be open, with the exception of those on the second floor, the release states.

Among those offering sample bites will be All in Good Taste Productions, Bar Marco, Bella Christie & Lil Z's Sweet Boutique, big Burrito Restaurant Group, Big Spring Spirits, Bistro to G, Black Radish Kitchen, Brugge on North, The Butterwood Bake Consortium, Café Ola Appetit, Coca Café, El Lugar, Enrico Biscotti Co., Girasole, Gluten Free Goat Bakery, Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy, Grandpa Joe's Gandy Shop, Greek Gourmet, Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor, La Prima Espresso Co., Legume, Merchant Oyster Co., Mediterra Bakehouse, Monterey Pub, Natrona Bottling Co., Opening Night Catering, or, the Whale, Penn Brewery, Pennsylvania Libations, Pittsburgh Winery, Provision PGH, Rolling Pepperoni, Salúd Juicery, Station, Studio AM, Ustianochka Vodka and War Streets Brewery.

VIP ticket holders can attend the 6 to 7:30 p.m. pre-party, with fare provided by All in Good Taste Productions, access to an exclusive VIP area for the entirety of bar, and full bar provided by Pennsylvania Libations.

General admission tickets are $95; VIP, $360.

Details: mattress.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.