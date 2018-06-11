Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Art & Museums

Mattress Factory hosts futuristic urban garden party

Mary Pickels
Mary Pickels | Monday, June 11, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
These two party goers enjoyed the 2017 urban garden party at Pittsburgh's The Mattress Factory. This year's soiree is set for June 15.
Courtesy of The Mattress Factory
These two party goers enjoyed the 2017 urban garden party at Pittsburgh's The Mattress Factory. This year's soiree is set for June 15.

Updated 5 hours ago

Patrons can expect nothing staid at this Friday's "Urban Garden Party: Galactic Get Down," the Mattress Factory 's 21st annual urban garden party, set for 7:30 to 11 p.m.

According to a news release, guests will "revel in the museum's vision of the future with an experience fit for 2058, 40 years from now."

Daniel S. Heit will serve as chair for the June 15 fundraiser. Proceeds support the North Side museum's artist residency program, exhibitions, public programs and educational outreach, the release adds.

The event will feature a silent auction of original artwork and special performances by New Orleans-based future funk band Water Seed, Misra Records hip hop artist Mars Jackson, DJOh85, Jack Stauber, Timbeleza and Steel City Kitty Burlesque & Variety Show.

The museum's galleries at 500 Sampsonia Way also will be open, with the exception of those on the second floor, the release states.

Among those offering sample bites will be All in Good Taste Productions, Bar Marco, Bella Christie & Lil Z's Sweet Boutique, big Burrito Restaurant Group, Big Spring Spirits, Bistro to G, Black Radish Kitchen, Brugge on North, The Butterwood Bake Consortium, Café Ola Appetit, Coca Café, El Lugar, Enrico Biscotti Co., Girasole, Gluten Free Goat Bakery, Goat Rodeo Farm & Dairy, Grandpa Joe's Gandy Shop, Greek Gourmet, Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor, La Prima Espresso Co., Legume, Merchant Oyster Co., Mediterra Bakehouse, Monterey Pub, Natrona Bottling Co., Opening Night Catering, or, the Whale, Penn Brewery, Pennsylvania Libations, Pittsburgh Winery, Provision PGH, Rolling Pepperoni, Salúd Juicery, Station, Studio AM, Ustianochka Vodka and War Streets Brewery.

VIP ticket holders can attend the 6 to 7:30 p.m. pre-party, with fare provided by All in Good Taste Productions, access to an exclusive VIP area for the entirety of bar, and full bar provided by Pennsylvania Libations.

General admission tickets are $95; VIP, $360.

Details: mattress.org

Mary Pickels is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-836-5401 or mpickels@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaryPickels.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me