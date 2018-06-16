Mattress Factory parties like it's 2058

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Mattress Factory's 21st annual Urban Garden Party drew more than 1,300 guests to the art museum's courtyard on the North Side Friday night.

The fundraiser's "Galactic Get Down" theme inspired futuristic apparel ranging from the sublime to the absurd.

Here is a taste of the "party like it's 2058" atmosphere.

The event featured a silent auction of original artwork. Proceeds will support the museum's artist residency program, exhibitions, public programs and educational outreach.

There were performances by New Orleans-based future funk band Water Seed, DJOh85, Jack Stauber, and Steel City Kitty Burlesque & Variety Show.

Timbeleza got the party started out on Samsonia Way.

Misra Records hip hop artist Mars Jackson played to the crowd.

The guest who wore a woman's head on his shoulders was a hit.

Some believe there will be cone heads in the future.

The Magic Photo Bus arrived wrapped in foil, like all cars will be in 2058.