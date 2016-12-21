Seton Hill's youth band 'swings' into 'Nutcracker' performance

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Members of the Seton Hill University Youth Swing Band weren't born when songs like the Glenn Miller Band's “In the Mood” and Benny Goodman and his Orchestra's “Sing, Sing, Sing” were wowing audiences during the Swing Era's heyday in the 1930s and '40s.

Thanks to the efforts of John Seybert, associate professor and coordinator of the Music Education Program at Seton Hill, and private music teacher Jim Sheppard of Perryopolis, high school students from Westmoreland and Allegheny counties selected through an audition process have an opportunity to learn and perform classic selections from a unique musical genre.

Seton Hill's Youth Swing Band, which made its debut this fall at a concert at the university's Performing Arts Center, has been invited to play Dec. 23 in the lobby of the Benedum Center in downtown Pittsburgh before Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre's 7 p.m. performance of “The Nutcracker.” They also will perform during the ballet's intermission.

Joining the group for this performance will be guest artists Vince Adams of Irwin, a retired U.S. Marine Corps musician and private music educator, and Justin Bendel of Brentwood, a music educator at Seton Hill University, Fox Chapel Area School District and South Fayette Area School District.

Seybert, director of the youth swing band, says he and Sheppard, who have been friends for many years, discussed the possibility of starting the group earlier this year.

Sheppard, who plays saxophone and clarinet, was a 20-year member of the original Graham Grubb Orchestra in Greensburg until the well-known orchestra leader's death in 2014 and took over the musical group after his passing. He says he was given the rare opportunity to acquire some 1,100 pieces of music from Grubb when he became ill.

“It was an unbelievable amount of music, including books of Christmas and patriotic tunes, some original, but most were arrangements from Dave Wolpe,” one of the jazz world's most popular arrangers, Sheppard says.

Grubb's only wish was that the music be shared with others in the community who would enjoy it, which is what the two men are doing with the Seton Hill Youth Swing Band. The students selected to play with the band are enjoying the opportunity.

“I guess I am not a typical teenager, because I listen to jazz most of the time,” says band member Lucas Ciesielski of Lower Burrell, a junior at Burrell High School who plays alto, tenor, baritone and soprano sax and clarinet at school. “I come from a musical family — my dad and my brother, Mason, both play the saxophone. Mason is a member of swing band, too.”

Mason, a freshman at Burrell High School, says he likes being involved with swing band because “the music is catchy and fun to play and many people really seem to like to hear it.”

Another swing band member, Samantha Schafer, plays alto saxophone and is a junior at Canon McMillan High School in Canonsburg, where she belongs to marching band and symphonic band, and founded and leads her school's saxophone choir.

“We drive over an hour once a week to rehearse with the swing band,” she says. “I enjoy listening and playing jazz and swing music. It is some of the roots to what has become popular music today.”

Joseph Lasher of Export, who plays trombone with the swing band, says he is looking forward to the “Nutcracker” performance and future concerts.

“I'm only a freshman in high school, but I am looking forward to a future filled with music,” he says.

Other student musicians who will be performing at the Benedum and their hometowns include: Kayo Tsuchihashi, Lydia Kline and Lindsey Lamagna, Murrysville; Joey Caporali, Vandergrift; Colton Dietz, North Huntingdon; Mark DeCesare and Cole Klemstine, Delmont; Christopher Cox, Latrobe, and Jeremy Bass and Nieko Disso, Irwin.

Seybert says future plans for the band include playing at a few area jazz festivals in the spring and finding ways to give back to the community.

“We're open to anything, even playing for school dances instead of a DJ,” he says. “It's great that the university has embraced this band. It is what really helped get this project off the ground.”

Tickets for “The Nutcracker” are available at pbt.org.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.