Paul Shaffer still going strong, bringing The World's Most Dangerous Band to Greensburg

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Admission: $39-$89, $130 for VIP Meet & Greet, includes show ticket; special offer - $15 off any seat (excluding Meet & Greet) with online coupon code HAPPYSTREET

It's a new day for Paul Shaffer, former music director for David Letterman's late-night TV talk show that ended when Letterman retired in May 2015.

Shaffer spent 33 years as sidekick, keyboardist and house band leader for the comedian, both on NBC's “Late Night with David Letterman” beginning in 1982 and on CBS, when the show changed networks and became “Late Show with David Letterman” in 1993.

Now he and his fellow musicians, known as The World's Most Dangerous Band, are back together again with a new album and a new tour that begins April 1 in New York and heads to The Palace Theatre on April 2.

One of Shaffer's band members, guitarist Sid McGinnis, is originally from Penn Hills and will be coming from New York to western Pennsylvania with the band for the local stop on the 15-city tour with three to six shows a week through July.

“Sid hitched me to the Pittsburgh sound and elements of it,” Shaffer says of McGinnis.

McGinnis remembers “the Pittsburgh sound” as “the blend of all the R&B that DJ Hal Brown played on (radio station) WAMO with the four-sets-a night Iron City rock work ethic driven with a slight shuffle on drums.” He played in two local bands, Borrowed Thyme and Sweet Lightning, in the early '70s before moving to New York City in 1974, where he eventually joined Shaffer's band.

“I knew Paul Shaffer, Will Lee (current bass player) and original Late Night drummer Steve Jordan from studio sessions in the '80s,” he says.

Other current band members are Felicia Collins (guitar) and Anton Fig (drums), with Tom Malone, Frank Greene and Aaron Heick (horns).

As comfortable as Shaffer was in front of a nationwide TV audience with Letterman's show, he admits he's not as familiar with being in a touring production.

“This is a new vista for me to be going on the road and performing,” he says. “This is the real show business.”

The band's Greensburg appearance, presented by Westmoreland Cultural Trust, also features guest vocalist Valerie Simpson, who previously performed with the duo Ashford & Simpson.

“She's accompanying me and will do a mini-set in the middle of my set,” Shaffer says. “She'll be teaching us all the meaning of soul and at that point, it's really gonna become soul heaven.”

The stage show also will feature band members' recollections of guest artists and musicians with whom they worked, including a tribute to Michael Jackson by guitarist Collins.

The band will share selections from their new album, “Paul Shaffer and the World's Most Dangerous Band,” which debuted on March 17, some 24 years after their first album, “The World's Most Dangerous Party” produced by Todd Rundgren.

The CD includes 12 mostly classic songs and a variety of guest vocalists, including Shaggy, Jenny Lewis, Dion, Bill Murray, Darius Rucker and Simpson.

McGinnis says the album offers a lot of variety and his favorite song, “I Don't Need No Doctor” is sung by Simpson, who also wrote it.

“I played the Humble Pie version hundreds of times in Pittsburgh in the '70s not knowing that Valerie wrote it,” he says. “There's that ‘Pittsburgh Sound' thing again.”

Shaffer has served as producer and musical director for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland since its inception in 1986.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.