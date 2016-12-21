'Timeless Things' proves Bill Deasy remains remarkably fresh

This edition of Music from Three Rivers features a Q&A with Bill Deasy, a short-round up of books for music lovers and a very short list of upcoming shows, Christmas week being more than just one silent night.

Deasy's 17th album

Bill Deasy's new album, “Timeless Things,” is his 17th — 10 as a solo artist, five with the Gathering Field and two with former Brownie Mary guitarist Rich Jacques as Thomas Jefferson's Aeroplane. A fixture in local music for three decades, Deasy's also published three novels. He'll premier songs from the new release at two shows — Dec. 23 at the Oaks Theater in Oakmont ( 412-828-6322, theoakstheater.com) and his traditional Boxing Day gig on Dec. 26 at Club Cafe, South Side (412-431-4950, clubcafe.com).

Question: Your music has always had a distinct tone and sound. How would you describe it?

Answer: Always a toughie. Honest folk rock, thoughtful yet hopefully still catchy? You would probably be better than I am at describing it. I am too close to it.

Q: This is your 17th album, and 10th as a solo artist. How has the recording process changed for you? Is it easier to make music today?

A: The process is generally the same now as it ever was, though digital advances make things faster and easier for sure. More than that, though, is the level of comfortability that goes along with doing this for a while. You become fearless with your craft (both the writing and recording) and the whole process grows less and less self-conscious which is always the goal. Self-consciousness is the enemy!

Q: The title, “Timeless Things,” seems to be particularly apt since you never seem to get older and the music seems remarkably fresh. But what does the title mean to you?

A: That title came from a passage in my third novel (“Ghost Tree”). A character is driving home from an all-night recording session and looking at the mountains and the moonlight and reflecting on the things that don't change. That idea, and that title, stuck in my brain and I just started riffing on that concept.

Q: The best thing about being a musician in Pittsburgh is ...?

A: Where do I begin? People in Pittsburgh are basically kind, decent and good-hearted, which makes for receptive audiences. Pittsburgh musicians have those same qualities, so support is always there from others trying to do the same thing you are trying to do. Throw in three rivers, a bunch of colleges and the rich history that rises from the pavement on the streets of every neighborhood and you have yourself a great home base!

Q: You recorded “Timeless Things” with some newer musicians, notably Noah Minarik (son of The Clarks' Dave Minarik) and Jake Hanner. What did they bring to the recording?

A: Someone like Noah who is young and less studio-tested (he passed with flying colors, by the way) brings an open-eyed innocence, which is very welcome and a little hard to come by at this stage of the game. Jake is more seasoned having played, recorded and toured with Donora for a long time. But he is new to me and not overly familiar with the stuff I have done in the past, which was invaluable in creating the blank slate upon which to find a slightly fresh approach.

Q: You're also a novelist. Does your songwriting feed off your fiction?

A: I hadn't read this question when I answered that earlier one about the novel passage ... but that song, “Timeless Things,” was a rare direct interaction of the two mediums. In general, all of my writing comes from the same pool, so it's all connected and intertwines in deep, strange mysterious ways.

Q: You get to collaborate with any songwriter you choose. Who would it be and why?

A: Probably Spingsteen because I think I could learn a lot about songwriting witnessing his process up close.

Q: All I want for Christmas this year is ....

A: Peace, both inside and outside, as this crazy, turbulent year comes to a close.

Books for music lovers

Need a last minute gift for the music lover in your life? Try one of these books:

“Testimony” (Crown, $30), by Robbie Robertson. The story of The Band from its roots backing Ronnie Hawkins to the grand finale of the Last Waltz in 1976. Robertson's insights on future Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan and the late Levon Helm are particularly insightful.

“Born to Run” (Simon & Schuster, $32.50), by Bruce Springsteen. If you're a diehard Springsteen fan, you've read “Born to Run” twice by now. But for the casual or occasional fan, this is the ultimate look into the personal life of an extraordinary talent.

“Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon” (Henry Holt, $32), by Peter Ames Carlin. Neither Simon nor Art Garfunkel went on record for “Homeward Bound,” but Carlin did conduct more than 100 interviews. True fans might proceed with caution; reviews have remarked that the author depicts Simon as more than willing to borrow/steal from other musicians.

“I Am Brian Wilson” (Da Capo, $26.95), by Brian Wilson; “Good Vibrations: My Life as a Beach Boy” (Penguin, $28) by Mike Love. Varying perspectives of the same story. Wilson's the acknowledged musical genius; Love claims to have written lyrics for songs such as “Good Vibrations” and “California Girls” without receiving credit. It's up to readers to decide which account is more trustworthy.

“Every Song Ever: Twenty Ways to Listen to Music in an Age of Digital Plenty” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux) by Ben Ratliff. The New York Times music critic attempts to make sense of the endless musical choices confronting contemporary listeners while showing the complex connections between genres.

Shows of note

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Dec. 27, PPG Paints Arena, Uptown

The TSO's hyperkinetic blend of holiday and rock music is an annual must-see for fans. This year the ensemble arrives two days after Christmas to extend the season's good tidings. 800-745-3000, ticketmaster.com.

River Oaks, Dec, 28, The Smiling Moose, South Side

River Oaks is the solo project of Silverstein frontman Shane Told. The Canadian musician excels in anthemic songs designed to uplift and inspire a la Dashboard Confessional. 412-431-4668, smiling-moose.com

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.