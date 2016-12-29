Music for every taste will help ring in 2017

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

There's one essential element to any New Year's celebration: music. This year's First Night Pittsburgh features an array of talent that will satisfy almost any musical taste.

• The Nigel Hall Band will bring in 2017 at the Highmark Stage. Hall is a veteran sideman whose credits include time with the Warren Haynes Band, Soulive and Ledisi. He launched his solo career with the album “Ladies and Gentlemen … Nigel Hall” in 2015. Hall's sound reflects his adopted hometown of New Orleans with its brew of funk, rock, soul, and blues. 10:45 p.m, Highmark Stage, Penn Avenue

•Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors enjoyed a banner year with the release of the album “Sun King Warriors.” The Greensburg resident, formerly of Rusted Root, garnered airplay on radio stations across the country by way of songs that connect viscerally and emotionally. 6:30, 8:30 and 10 p.m., Byham Theater. Voucher required.

• Longtime Pittsburgh favorites Johnny Angel & the Halos ­— they've been together for more than half a century — favor the music of the ‘50s and ‘60s, all rendered in sweet harmonies. (Before this performance the winner of Williams Sing-Off Competition will perform at 6:55 p.m. The contest features 6th to 12th graders from Western Pennsylvania and was judged by Smokey Robinson.) 7 and 9 p.m., Benedum Center. Voucher required

•The Afro-American Music Institute's Jazz Lab is comprised of students from the organization who are among the best young musicians in the region. Under the tutelage of Howie Alexander III, the group plays music that is rooted in jazz, but also branches into gospel, R&B, and pop. 6 p.m., Highmark Stage

Matthew Korbanic will entertain fans of classical guitar with a repertoire of music by Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Andrew York. 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, Penn Avenue

• WYEP-FM will bring out its most recent local artists of the year.Brooke Annibale is a superb singer and songwriter whose 2015 album, “The Simple Fear,” earned her the award. Meeting of Important People, a trio, got the nod this year for “Troika,” a pop-rock masterpiece of invention and performance. Annibale performs at 6:30 and 9 p.m.; MOIP at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Trust Arts Education Center, Liberty Avenue.

•Dwayne Dolphin, a constant figure in Pittsburgh jazz circles, will perform with the Steeltown Horns — Reggie Watkins, Rick Matt and J. D. Chaisson. 7, 8:45 and 10 p.m., Trust Arts Education Center

• ViRAGO features the New Jersey duo of Amy Schindler and Maire Tashjian. The music is an eclectic mix of rock, blues and reggae delivered with gusto and verve. 7 p.m., Dollar Bank Stage, Seventh Avnue

Other performers:

• The Heritage Gospel Chorale, 9 p.m., Dollar Bank Stage

• Balmoral Pipes & Drums, 7 and 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sixth Street

• Jazz at Andy's with Tania Grubbs, Daniel May, Eric Susoeff, Tony DePaolis and Tom Wendt. 8:30 p.m., Fairmont Hotel, Market Street

• DJ Big Phil will pay tribute to the music of Prince, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, 7 and 9 p.m., 8th Street Stage

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.