Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
Share This Page
Music

Music for every taste will help ring in 2017

Rege Behe | Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, 9:00 a.m.
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Nigel Hall and his band will headline First Night Pittsburgh
Submitted
Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors
Larry Feevey
Johnny Angel & the Halos
Pittsburgh Cultural Trust
Brooke Annibale

Updated 54 minutes ago

There's one essential element to any New Year's celebration: music. This year's First Night Pittsburgh features an array of talent that will satisfy almost any musical taste.

The Nigel Hall Band will bring in 2017 at the Highmark Stage. Hall is a veteran sideman whose credits include time with the Warren Haynes Band, Soulive and Ledisi. He launched his solo career with the album “Ladies and Gentlemen … Nigel Hall” in 2015. Hall's sound reflects his adopted hometown of New Orleans with its brew of funk, rock, soul, and blues. 10:45 p.m, Highmark Stage, Penn Avenue

Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors enjoyed a banner year with the release of the album “Sun King Warriors.” The Greensburg resident, formerly of Rusted Root, garnered airplay on radio stations across the country by way of songs that connect viscerally and emotionally. 6:30, 8:30 and 10 p.m., Byham Theater. Voucher required.

• Longtime Pittsburgh favorites Johnny Angel & the Halos ­— they've been together for more than half a century — favor the music of the ‘50s and ‘60s, all rendered in sweet harmonies. (Before this performance the winner of Williams Sing-Off Competition will perform at 6:55 p.m. The contest features 6th to 12th graders from Western Pennsylvania and was judged by Smokey Robinson.) 7 and 9 p.m., Benedum Center. Voucher required

The Afro-American Music Institute's Jazz Lab is comprised of students from the organization who are among the best young musicians in the region. Under the tutelage of Howie Alexander III, the group plays music that is rooted in jazz, but also branches into gospel, R&B, and pop. 6 p.m., Highmark Stage

Matthew Korbanic will entertain fans of classical guitar with a repertoire of music by Bach, Heitor Villa-Lobos, and Andrew York. 6:30, 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, Penn Avenue

• WYEP-FM will bring out its most recent local artists of the year.Brooke Annibale is a superb singer and songwriter whose 2015 album, “The Simple Fear,” earned her the award. Meeting of Important People, a trio, got the nod this year for “Troika,” a pop-rock masterpiece of invention and performance. Annibale performs at 6:30 and 9 p.m.; MOIP at 7:30 and 10 p.m., Trust Arts Education Center, Liberty Avenue.

Dwayne Dolphin, a constant figure in Pittsburgh jazz circles, will perform with the Steeltown Horns — Reggie Watkins, Rick Matt and J. D. Chaisson. 7, 8:45 and 10 p.m., Trust Arts Education Center

ViRAGO features the New Jersey duo of Amy Schindler and Maire Tashjian. The music is an eclectic mix of rock, blues and reggae delivered with gusto and verve. 7 p.m., Dollar Bank Stage, Seventh Avnue

Other performers:

The Heritage Gospel Chorale, 9 p.m., Dollar Bank Stage

Balmoral Pipes & Drums, 7 and 8:30 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, Sixth Street

Jazz at Andy's with Tania Grubbs, Daniel May, Eric Susoeff, Tony DePaolis and Tom Wendt. 8:30 p.m., Fairmont Hotel, Market Street

DJ Big Phil will pay tribute to the music of Prince, Michael Jackson and David Bowie, 7 and 9 p.m., 8th Street Stage

Rege Behe is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.