Local musicians reflect on 2016, ponder 2017

The year 2016 can be summed by the late, great Johnny “Guitar” Watson: “Lord, it's a real mother for ya (yeah) / Make you wanna run for cover.”

Too many musicians passed away in 2016 far before expected expiration dates. We lost Prince, David Bowie and George Michael, Sharon Jones and Merle Haggard, Otis Clay and Leon Russell, Keith Emerson and Greg Lake, Mose Allison and Bernie Worrell, George Martin, Maurice White, Paul Kantner, Scotty Moore, Alan Vega and so many others.

Locally, the passing of B.E. Taylor left a hole in the fabric of the music community. No one will ever replace Taylor's effervescent personality, goodwill and fellowship.

But there also were moments of light in the dark: A stellar concert season that featured appearances by Billy Joel at PNC Park, Guns N' Roses and Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field and two shows by Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band at the former Consol Energy Center. While Patti Smith's appearance as a guest of Pittsburgh Arts & Lectures Ten Evenings was technically a reading, she surprised the audience with a dazzling short set of songs.

Most of all local artists continue to make compelling music.

Here are their thoughts on 2016, and beyond.

Joe Grushecky, the Houserockers:

“2016 was a tough year in many respects. We lost more than a few great artists, musicians and music biz people. On a personal note, our good friend and bass player Art Nardini suffered a terrible accident and has been unable to play with us since April (breaking a streak that went back to 1976 for us). The Altar Bar went down the tubes, eliminating another valuable venue that Pittsburgh sorely needs. On a positive note, we put out two new albums and played a lot of cool gigs, The Houserockers are better than ever. I am looking forward in 2017 for a new band record, the release of Milly's great CD, and the opening of some new places for all of us to play.”

Heather Kropf, solo artist

“What I'll remember about 2016 is that it was a year that challenged me. ... We lost icons, and the one I felt most keenly was the sudden death of Prince. His music was simply full of joy and love. ... I will also remember 2016 for the budding of dreams. After years of starts and stops, multiple concussions, job losses, moves and other personal and financial upheaval, I was able to somehow gather enough support to finally record my fifth album. I was in Nashville for nearly a month this fall soaking in the sun, meeting new musicians, and making something that hopefully redeems all the effort it took to get there.”

Byron Nash, Formula 412, Plan B

“2016 is the year that we lost too many artists who truly helped define music and art as we know it today. Pioneers if you will. It's also the year that made me want to work harder to be a better more productive artist because of them and their contribution to the world. In 2017, I plan on working harder to play more music and elevate my band to the next level.”

Jim Donovan, the Sun King Warriors

“What I will remember the most about 2016 is feeling like a 5-year-old child on Christmas morning upon finding out that the Sun King Warriors album landed at number one radio stations in Tennessee and Wisconsin. What I am most looking forward to in 2017 is getting into the studio to record the next album and continuing to play live shows.”

Billy Price, solo artist

“I moved to part-time status in my job at Carnegie Mellon this year, and that enabled me to spend a lot more time on my music. I was fortunate to have been named a Pittsburgh Rock 'n Roll Legend this year, and I also won a Blues Music Award from the Blues Foundation in Memphis — my album with Otis Clay, “This Time for Real,” was named Soul Blues Album of the Year. We lost Otis in January, the first of so many sad losses that the music community endured in 2016. I was able to do a three-week tour in France with my friend Fred Chapellier and his fine band in September, and to record a new live album at the Club Café that will be released sometime in 2017.”

Dave August, North of Mason-Dixon

“Last year was the harshest of reminders that mortality even affects those who seemed immortal. For me, it was primarily Prince, gone far too soon, and who I honestly believed would outlive me and perform well into his eighties, all while still being ahead of the curve. Looking forward to in 2017: I must be selfish in saying that I'm most looking forward to a long overdue, all new, NOMaD release in 2017, being that's it's been over five years since our last!”

Tom Breiding, solo artist, Bill Toms & Hard Rain

“In a year of loss, none was deeper than the passing of my friend Bill Taylor. My seven years of work on the crew of the yearly Christmas tour culminated with his performance of my song ‘The Magic of Christmas,' after which, night after night, he would call me to the stage in my road garb and acknowledge me. I will miss sharing the season with the countless beautiful people who worked to bring B.E. Taylor's message of love to thousands. I'll miss the incredible stage magic between Bill and Ricky Witkowski. The passing of B.E. Taylor, a beautiful giant on and off the stage, has left a hole in our community that no one will ever be able to fill.”

Ben Valasek, the Growlers

“Regionally in 2016, the Pittsburgh scene should be remembered as the year of the music festival, as festivals popped up in every neighborhood and every street corner. Personally in 2016, Ben Valasek and the Growlers released their newest CD, ‘Musky,' and is looking forward to creating more passionate music in 2017.”

Scott Blasey, The Clarks

“I'll remember 2016 as the year I starting playing piano. I discovered the music of Lydia Loveless, Lori McKenna and Jason Isbell. And I got to see Ryan Adams live for the first time since ‘Whiskeytown' in ‘98.”

Steve Morrison, The Optimists

“2016 was a horrifying year in our national life but a good one for music. Dark times produce good art, so hopefully we will have more good music to look forward to in 2017. I loved Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds' “Skeleton Tree.” Bowie's “Blackstar” was really moving, deep and dark, yet oddly hopeful. For me, The I Don't Cares' “Wild Stab” was the year's best surprise.”

Slim Forsythe, solo artist

“My greatest memory from 2016 was having our TV show, ‘Live from Nied's Hotel,' nominated for an Emmy by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Mid-Atlantic Chapter. We did not prevail, but it was a thrill and a tremendous honor just to be nominated and be part of that adventure. ... Looking ahead to 2017, I am very excited about a new recording project on Get Hip Records. It's just me and my guitar. ... It will be mixed soon and come out on vinyl early in 2017, I hope. It's about half of my originals, plus I got to do some old time songs from some of my big influences like Hank Williams, Roy Acuff, Jimmy Rodgers and Slim Bryant.”

Cathy Stewart, solo artist, For Those About to Rock Academy

“What will I remember most? Far too many losses, locally, nationally and worldwide in the industry. Looking ahead to my new CD, ‘Definite Maybe,' which is in production, continued success with the For Those About To Rock Academy, possible gigs in Europe and Great Britain, as well as locally. Getting out and playing original music again ... it's time.”

John Young, The Optimists

“The loss of Prince hit me the hardest of all the great musicians' deaths in 2016. Two of the best concerts I ever attended were shows on his “Sign O' The Times” and “Musicology” tours. ... Another Minneapolis native did my heart some good this year, though, as Paul Westerberg returned in an out-of-left-field collaboration with Juliana Hatfield — the raw, tuneful album “Wild Stab” by The I Don't Cares.

Kip Ruefle, ATS

“2016: A new ATS CD release. A great Bowie tribute at the Byham. A new Van der Graf Generator CD. The deaths of Bowie, Prince, Greg Lake, Keith Emerson, Leonard Cohen, Leon Russell, Mose Allison, Rudy Van Geldar, Glenn Frey, Paul Kantner, Merle Haggard, democracy, and common sense. Looking forward to 2017? A Van Der Graf Generator U.S. tour!”

Sean McDonald, producer, Red Medicine Studios

“ 2016 highlight would be the records I produced for Gene The Werewolf and Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors. The records got lots of love on the radio, both locally and nationally. I'm very excited about co-writing and producing a new Hawkeyes record in 2017.”

Bill Toms, Bill Toms & Hard Rain

“I will remember the train of 2016 colliding with the past, and trying to stay clear of flying debris. I look forward to 2017 with a new CD release, and continuing the soulful, heartfelt connection to our audience.”

Joe Marini, Sun King Warriors, solo artist

I'll remember some incredible Sun King Warriors gigs at Stage AE and the Palace Theatre with the Clarks, and all the people there! I'll remember my solo album doing well, my endorsement with Dream Cymbals, and my shows with Greg Macaluso. In 2017, I'm looking forward to starting another solo album and the Sun King Warrior's gig at the Byham Theatre on New Year's Eve, and many more great shows with Jim Donovan and the SKWs!”

Norman Nardini, solo artist

“What I'll remember most about 2016 is it was a great year for me. I spent a lot of time studying, wrote some good songs and did a lot of great shows. I have a new lease on life because I'm working more. I'm looking forward to more of the same in 2017. I'm working on a new record, and it's almost done.”

Erin Burkett, solo artist

“2016 was a fabulous year for expanding my ears! I enjoyed many chances to sing along with such brilliant musicians whose spontaneity and ideas have, likewise, inspired me to respond. I hear renewed possibility as music becomes new to me, again and again. I am excited about this feeling of quieting down, and sharing in the most sincere authentic exchange I can. Why on Earth did I wait so long?”

Jon Belan, Gene the Werewolf

“With the loss of many iconic musicians this year, you might hear most people say 2016 was a bad year for music. However, for us, 2016 was probably our best year so far. We got to open for many incredible artists (Steel Panther and Ted Nugent to name a few), we released our third studio album “The Loner” this summer, and to top things off we were able to get our title track “The Loner” in full rotation on 102.5 WDVE-FM. 2017 marks our 10-year anniversary as a band, and I am excited to continue playing and writing music for 10 more years!”

Emily Rodgers, solo artist

“2016 was the year of my first record in eight years, so that is certainly something I'll remember. I was also really pleased that Richmond Fontaine came out with a new record in May; they toured, but unfortunately didn't make it to Pittsburgh. Willy Vlautin, Richmond Fontaine's singer/songwriter, has primarily been writing novels and hasn't recorded in quite awhile. In terms of 2017, I'm looking forward to Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds at Carnegie Music Hall in June!”

