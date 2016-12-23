Musical community bands together to help one of its own

For years when folk singer Anne Feeney went to a protest or event that appealed to her keen sense of social justice, she often took her children. Gradually, Dan and Amy Sue Berlin realized these trips were atypical and unique. Their mother wasn't just lending a hand; her voice and presence at rallies and protests added value.

“I have lots of memories of traveling with her to tons of different cities — Austin, Nashville, Washington, D.C., Portland,” Dan Berlin says. “And wherever we ended up, after driving all day, people would welcome us into their homes. Everyone had such amazing things to say about my mom, and really adopted us into their families.”

A new album, “War on the Workers: A Tribute to Anne Feeney,” honors the Pittsburgh-based musician who is battling lung cancer. The release features songs from Peter Yarrow of Peter, Paul and Mary; Dan Bern; Holly Near; Evan Greer; Trout Fishing in America; and Pittsburgh's Anti-Flag. A fierce advocate for labor unions and workers, Feeney has been unable to adhere to her usually robust touring schedule. Proceeds from the album, curated by Amy Sue Berlin, will go directly to Feeney.

“I knew that all of the people on the album had a deep respect for my mom, just by the things I've heard them say,” Amy Sue Berlin says, “but I was blown away by everyone's overwhelming willingness and excitement to be part of this project.”

The covers include “Football Hero/The Glory of the Few” by Bern and Near's version of “I Married a Hero.” “Why Can't I Have Nintendo?” by Trout Fishing in America is a song that “gets into what it was like growing up with a mother so wholly dedicated to such a wide range of causes,” Dan Berlin says. “As far back as either of us can remember not only was our mom invested in a wide range of social justice issues, but she made sure that the whole family paid attention to how our everyday choices impacted our planet.”

Dan and Amy Sue Berlin admit that their mother's selfless devotion did not always yield results. But they never saw her energy or will ebb.

“I remember asking mom once, ‘how do you maintain positivity working in your field when you have watched so many things you've fought for getting worse over time?'” Amy Sue Berlin says. “She told me that she didn't want her grandchildren asking her what she was doing as the world fell apart. And also that she would rather spend her time surrounded with people who are doing what they can to be part of the solution. The happiest I've ever seen my mom is at the heart of a protest, when there are thousands of people standing together to fight for a cause. She has been part of countless successful strikes that have improved the lives of the working people in tangible ways.”

