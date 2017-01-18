Get the Led Out dedicated to re-creating magic of Led Zeppelin

When people hear the expression “tribute band,” Paul Sinclair believes, it often conjures images of weekend warrior musicians in ill-fitting Halloween costumes, doing bad impersonations.

“There are some amazing tribute bands. Unfortunately, there are also many that haven't put as much effort into the music as they have put into the ‘character' and this ends up giving everyone in the ‘tribute' genre a bad rap,” he says.

That's why this Philadelphia musician and recording studio owner does not refer to his Get The Led Out as a “tribute” group, but one, without resorting to impersonations, dedicated to re-creating the multi-layered recordings Led Zeppelin made, live, on stage.

These six veteran musicians do it so well that they have earned the title of “The American Led Zeppelin” and their return to headline the Palace Theatre, Greensburg, is for two nights, Jan. 20 and 21, with two different shows.

“I believe our strength and what separates us is our approach. Get The Led Out is all about re-creating Zeppelin's studio work live in concert with all the melodies, guitar solos, drum fills, etc. ... intact,” says Sinclair, who sings lead and plays harmonica. “Just the way you've come to know and love them. It seems obvious because those are the versions we have all been hearing on the radio for the last 40-plus years, and yet we are the only group doing it this way.”

The audience will experience a group of musicians who love Zeppelin, maybe even more than they themselves do, bringing “The Mighty Zep's” iconic studio catalog to life in concert with all the bells and whistles, he says. “It will be a celebration where they can play air drums, air guitar, and sing along with me all night to the greatest rock music ever made,” he says.

Last year, a second night was added at the Palace due to demand, says Jennifer Benford, marketing manager of the Westmoreland Cultural Trust, which owns and operates the venue.

Most acts are one night. “Get The Led Out is definitely a more popular act that can fill the theater for two nights. Last year, Saturday was a sell-out, and the Friday performance was just 21 seats shy of being sold out,” she says.

It's becoming more common as the group's reputation grows, Sinclair says.

“There are now a number of venues where we do a mini-residency each year. We're lucky that with Zeppelin's massive catalog, we can do three or four nights in the same venue, while changing the set list pretty dramatically, literally giving fans a very different show each night,” he says. “2016 gave us our biggest touring year yet, 116 shows!”

Teresa Baughman, director of operations, programming and marketing at the Palace, says the theater has hosted the band, she believes, every year since 2011, achieving two sell-outs with virtually no additional expenditure. “They are that popular,” she says. “I've been told many times, ‘If you close your eyes, you'd swear it was really Led Zeppelin.' ”

What they hear most often from fans is how appreciative they are that Get the Led Out does what it does and helps keep this music alive, Sinclair says. “They recognize that without bands like ours, they couldn't experience these songs live every again,” he says.

Led Zeppelin disbanded after the 1980 death of drummer Jon Bonham. The surviving members — Jimmy Page, Robert Plant and John Paul Jones — have reunited a few times since then for single concerts, but no full-blown reunion has materialized.

Sinclair believes there are many factors as to why Zeppelin's music endures. “Most importantly, it's the music itself,” he says. “Zeppelin managed to create so many different kinds of songs, blending so many styles, and yet there was always a cwommon thread, or threads. At the end of the day, no matter what type of song, there is always positivity and hope in their music. The world can always use more of that.”

It is important to keep it alive, he says, because “whenever some artistic expression has had such a positive impact on so many, it becomes almost an obligation or duty to keep it going forward.”

He says he personally enjoys “everything” about performing live. “I live to sing. All is right with the world when I'm ‘inside' of a song. And what better music to crawl inside than Led Zeppelin?”

Many musicians dream of one day playing their own music in the big leagues of rock, but Sinclair says it is still artistically satisfying to focus on performing the music of another group, when that group happens to be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

“It is beyond satisfying for me. I enjoy writing and recording original music, but my first love has always been live performance,” he says. “I come from a line of opera singers in Madrid, Spain, which I believe explains a lot. I'm not a fan of opera, but I love to bellow from the mountaintops!”

He says he knows that Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page is aware of his band.

“I'm also told that Robert Plant has said a kind word about our group. They've been known to check out bands that pay tribute to their legacy. Who knows? Maybe one day...”

Would he like to see Led Zeppelin reunite, or would it be better just to keep the memories everyone has of the band?

“My love for Zeppelin is very attached to those albums and those particular performances,” Sinclair says. “So I'm very happy to just leave it there. Though I'm a very sentimental guy, and a real sucker for almost any reunion. So I guess I'm fine if it never happens again, but if it does I'll be looking for a seat down front!”