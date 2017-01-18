Pink Floyd's 'The Wall' takes center stage

French-Canadian singer-songwriter Richard Petit says “The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza” is much more than a rock musical or a tribute concert to the ‘60s and ‘70s English rock band Pink Floyd.

“Pink Floyd is the most covered band ever,” says Petit, of Montreal. “If you want to be one step further ahead, you have to step outside the box. That was our mindset in creating this show.”

Petit is co-founder and artistic director of the touring production that comes to Greensburg's Palace Theatre on Jan. 19 for one performance. The stage show, which debuted last year to mark the 50th anniversary of the rock group, was inspired by a 1982 British live action-animated musical drama film, “Pink Floyd — The Wall,” which was based on a 1979 Pink Floyd album of the same name.

The film, directed by Alan Parker with screenplay written by former Pink Floyd vocalist and bassist Roger Waters, is a graphic interpretation of conflicts surrounding a rock singer named Pink, who suffers depression and eventual insanity over his father's death and other personal tragedies. “The Wall” refers to an isolation Pink creates to protect himself from the world and emotional situations around him, situations that in many ways mirrored Waters' own struggles.

Pink Floyd performed a highly acclaimed concert at the site of the former Berlin Wall in 1990, a year after the wall was torn down.

In creating “The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza,” Petit says his intention was to re-create the trinity of the album, the movie and the concert — “every person on stage and every note plays a pivotal role.”

The cast of five musicians and four performers includes lead guitarist Mike Bruno, also of Montreal, who is featured in a solo rendition of “Comfortably Numb,” an emotional song that expresses Pink's total personal devastation.

Bruno says it is one of the most popular and important tunes in the Pink Floyd repertoire.

“It's always been said in the rock music industry that this solo is the best guitar solo of all time,” he says. “The best guitar solos are usually technically tough to play. This one played by (former Pink Floyd guitarist) David Gilmour is not as challenging on technique, but in emotion. If the people love this solo, it should be played the way it was recorded in 1979 — that's the most difficult part. It's a feeling, and if you don't have that, you don't communicate it.”

The sets and props that re-create elements of the film, along with the live band, period costumes, special effects and projections in “The Wall Theatrical Extravaganza” combine to produce what Petit proudly calls “a music masterpiece” that has played to sold-out audiences in Quebec, and at the renowned Quebec City Summer Festival. The current U.S. tour that started Dec. 6 in Boston will culminate this fall and into 2018 with additional performances in Germany, France, Italy, Scandinavia, Portugal and Spain.

“It's a great story we have to tell, sharing some deep emotions,” he says. “As an artistic director, my goal is to be sure that audiences feel the emotions of joy, happiness, nostalgia and emotional pain. It's a pretty dark story — but it's the story of Pink Floyd.”

