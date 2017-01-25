Twenty One Pilots riding wave of No. 1 hits

There are a lot of ways to show it, but the bottom line is this: Twenty One Pilots is a huge band going into 2017.

On the current leg of the globe-trotting Emotional Roadshow World tour, the Columbus duo has sold out 20 of 30 arenas until March, including Pittsburgh's PPG Paints Arena on Jan. 27. The last time the rock/electropop group was here, fans camped out in tents along the Stage AE sidewalk almost a day in advance of the June 1 sold-out show.

Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, who comprise the band, have grown in popularity exponentially since the release of “Blurryface,” their latest full length release, which went double platinum. The album saw singles “Stressed Out” and “Ride” gain tremendous traction, going from regular rotation on alt-rock stations to breaking into routine play on Top 40 platforms.

The band reached huge heights in the entertainment world with their single “Heathens,” recorded for the “Suicide Squad” soundtrack. In September 2016, Twenty One Pilots became the first band to lead two Billboard radio airplay charts simultaneously with two different songs. “Ride” took the top spot on the pop songs chart, while “Heathens” was no. 1 on alternative songs.

The band is nominated for five Grammys at this year's awards, Feb. 12 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. “Stressed Out” is nominated for record of the year and best pop duo/group performance. “Heathens” is nominated for best rock song, best rock performance and best song written for visual media.

Twenty One Pilot's live show is a spectacle, regardless of the music. The band's set usually starts with both members coming to the stage wearing red ski masks, eventually taking them off during their set. Sporadically throughout the performance, Joseph will run frantically around the stage, sometimes jumping then sliding on top of his piano. He also has a knack for climbing whatever high structure, ladder, etc., happens to be around him on stage.

Zach Brendza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1288 or zbrendza@tribweb.com.