80-year-old Kristofferson still going strong

By the looks of Kris Kristofferson's tour calendar, there's no chance the 80-year-old country music legend is slowing down any time soon.

His appearance at the Palace Theatre on Jan. 27 is his fifth stop on an ambitious concert tour that will take him from Greensburg to 35 U.S. cities from coast to coast before heading overseas for 18 more shows at theaters and festivals from Sweden and Denmark to Germany, Belgium, France, Spain, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Austria through July 9.

“He's still going strong,” says his wife of 33 years, Lisa, who accompanies the singer-songwriter on his tour. “It's amazing he is still doing what he loves.”

Kristofferson's career has been pretty amazing as well. In the 1970s, he wrote and recorded hit songs such as “Me and Bobby McGee,” “For the Good Times, “Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down and “Help Me Make It Through the Night.” A prolific songwriter, his compositions were recorded by an estimated 450 artists by 1987, according to his website.

In the 1980s, he teamed up with country stars Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Waylon Jennings, performing as The Highwaymen. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1985, and in 2004, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

His resume includes acting credits as well, for his roles in “Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore” in 1974 with Ellen Burstyn and his leading role in “A Star is Born” in 1976 opposite Barbra Streisand, for which he won a Golden Globe Award for best actor.

Kristofferson has spent some 30 years performing concerts all over the world, most recently in a solo acoustic setting that focuses on the songs more than the musicians.

“There's an honesty in the sparseness,” he says. “It feels like direct communication to the listener. I still have more fun when I'm with the band, but being alone is freer, somehow. It's like being an old blues guy, just completely stripped away.”

He's had health problems and doesn't do many public interviews anymore due to issues with short-term memory loss in recent years, according to his wife, who adds that “his music is still good and his concerts are great.”

His latest accomplishment is a new remastered and expanded version of his 1999 album, “The Austin Sessions,” in which he teamed with a band of studio musicians and guest vocalists to offer intimate versions of his classic hits.

The new CD and digital recording, available on Feb. 10 from Rhino Records, features Jackson Browne (“Me And Bobby McGee”), Steve Earle (“Sunday Morning Coming Down”), Vince Gill (“Help Me Make It Through The Night”), Catie Curtis (“Nobody Wins”) and Mark Knopfler (“Please Don't Tell Me How The Story Ends”).

Kristofferson continues to receive honors for his work. In talking about his national tour, his wife mentions that his last album, “The Cedar Creek Sessions,” released in June 2016, was nominated in December for a Grammy Award for best Americana album.

The country music icon is a five-time Grammy winner, which includes a lifetime achievement award he received in 2014.

Candy Williams is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.