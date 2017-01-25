Varied musical interests showcased in 'Heart Like a Levee'

This week's Music from Three Rivers' Q&A features M. C. Taylor, the vocalist, guitarist and songwriter of Hiss Golden Messenger, appearing Jan. 31 at the Andy Warhol Museum, North Shore. Also, a round-up of some of upcoming shows in the area, including a concert featuring two legendary heartthrobs.

The latest Hiss Golden Messenger album, “Heart Like a Levee,” is one of those richly layered records that gets better with every listen. A mix of country, folk and blues, the sound reflects M.C. Taylor's varied musical interests.

Question: Your songs have a thread of spirituality throughout, almost as if they are gospel songs. Is there anything to that?

Answer: I think that these songs are a forum for me to address a lot of questions I have as a human being about myself. Maybe part of what you get ­— which is not something I hear frequently — is that I have developed my own craft over 25 years away from any kind of spotlight. The question has always been why I am doing this. It's never had to do with any claim or positive critical reception, it simply had to do with being in a medium I'm familiar with to deal with my own issues. As Hiss Golden Messenger has gained a little bit more visibility, I feel that drive to keep it really personal and intimate, the songs, and to continue to make music that's useful for me.

Q: By keeping the songs personal, do listeners and fans feel they know you? Is there a sense of familiarity?

A: I don't get that as much as people feeling grateful that the music speaks to trying to be an adult American in the 21st century. There's a lot of common ground there no matter how many differences we have. People who come to Hiss shows are responding to the commonalities that appear in my songs. It doesn't usually feel like people are overly familiar with me or have an assumption about the kind of person I am without having met me. It feels more like they are responding to something that feels universal in the songs. I'm thankful for that. That feels really good when it happens.

Q: “Heart Like a Levee” is the first album you've made as a full-time musician without a day job. What, if any, difference did that make?

A: I was able to write a lot more songs and throw a lot of songs away, which I feel is an important part the process. Being an artist, I feel like you have to be tough on your material. Maybe in my subconscious I knew that a song could use more work, or could stand to sit on the bench for a little bit longer, but I didn't have the luxury of putting another song in its place. With ‘Heart Like a Levee,' I had tons of songs. I worked a lot at seeing how different songs existed in different combinations until we found the sequence that felt the most powerful.

Q: There are surprises on the record — the horn section on “Tell Her I'm Dancing, the spacey jam three minutes into “Ace of Cups Hung Low Band” — that add texture to the music.

A: It's funny you bring up that horn section in “Tell Her I'm Dancing.” On the face of it that would be a place you would try a guitar part, and we tried that over and over again. (Laughs). It felt too predictable. It didn't take the song to the place I wanted it to go. The use of the horns was intentional — we didn't use it for the sake of being obtuse. Whenever I'm trying to do something with a guitar playing a lead line, and I'm having a hard time with it, I sometimes turn to saxophones because they can bend notes in the same way but they conjure a different world.

Q: You're touring the Midwest at a time when travel can be tricky. Do you like being on the road at this time of the year?

A: I like to tour. It's something that makes me happy, even though it can be tiring. It's been a part of my life for so long it feels like I'm doing something I love when I'm on the road. We're a pretty safe group of people. (Laughs). So if it felt like it was unwise to travel for some reason, we wouldn't do it. Touring has taken me to some incredible places and put me in some strange situations that were I not a musician, I would not have experienced. I'm thankful for that.

Q: You have two young children. How do you balance touring with the needs of your family?

A: It's part of the existence of our family. The flip side of that is when I'm not on the road, I'm here and very engaged and very available. I'm the one who makes breakfast in the morning, I get them to school, I pick them up and I make dinner. They get to see their dad do something that he's totally obsessed with and loves and struggles with in very positive ways. And that's not something that I think a lot of kids get to see; I didn't. It can be tricky to go out on the road, definitely, and I'm not the only dad in the band. So there are a few of us that share that experience of missing our families, but it feels like we're doing something, especially now as more people come to the shows and the band gets tighter. We kind of have a shared language with each other. It feels like a funny thing to say about playing music for people in clubs, but it feels like we're doing something positive. That makes me feel good. I'm proud of that.

Hot Club of Cowtown, Jan. 28, Carnegie Lecture Hall, Oakland

For honest-to-goodness, toe tappin' western swing and hot jazz, it's hard to beat Hot Club of Cowtown. The trio of Elana James, Whit Smith and Jake Erwin pay homage to the music of Bob Wills and Django Reinhardt, with James' achingly sweet vocals the perfect complement.

Rick Springfield and Richard Marx, Jan. 28, Benedum Center, Downtown

They were once the poster boys for young girls — and some older ones — across the country. Now Rick Springfield and Richard Marx are joining for an evening of acoustic versions of their greatest hits, from “Jessie's Girl” to “Don't Mean Nothin'.”

