The enigmatic Lauryn Hill claims Heinz Hall

Lauryn Hill is arguably one of the most talented — and enigmatic — performers in recent memory.

Appearing Jan. 31 at Heinz Hall, Downtown as part of her “The MLH Caravan: A Diaspora Calling” tour, Hill is viewed as a seminal artist even though her body of work is relatively minuscule.

Hill's reputation is based on two releases: “The Score” with the Fugees in 1996, and “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” from 1998.

For fans and critics, these two releases were revelations. “The Score” was called a breath of fresh air in the gangsta-dominated mid-'90s” by the All Music Guide, earning five out of five stars.

“Miseducation,” however, is Hill's masterwork, one of the essential albums of the 1990s, according to Rolling Stone, the Associated Press and Spin magazine. The record sold 8 million copies in the U.S., and earned Hill 10 Grammy nominations in 1999, winning for best new artist, best R&B song, best female R&B vocal performance, best R&B album, and album of the year.

What made “Miseducation” a revelation? Musically, Hill blended hip hop with R&B, reggae and soul — many thought the mix of genres was intoxicating. A BBC review said that “musically the album retains its integrity yet won't challenge an unfamiliar audience, allowing Hill's lyrical ideas to be fully appreciated.”

Songs such as “Superstar,” “Zion,” “Every Ghetto, Every City” and the hit single “Doo Wop (That Thing)” seemed to position Hill as an artist with much to say in the 21st century. The same review by the BBC stated that “there's an astuteness and sensitivity disproving the notion that hip hop audiences have only two speeds — radical or licentious. Hill's poetry assumes a liberating intelligence among her listeners, to be repaid as they follow her unflinchingly into some of the more intimate aspects of her life.”

Instead, Hill stopped performing. It was rumored she was dissatisfied with the music business, surfacing for an appearance on MTV's “Unplugged” An album from the show, “MTV Unplugged No. 2,” was met with indifference by fans and critics alike.

For the rest of the first decade of the 2000s, Hill withdrew from public view, only performing occasionally. Notably, she reunited with Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel of the Fugees in 2005 for a European tour, but tensions within the band resurfaced and plans to record new music were nixed. She released a new song, “The Passion,” for “The Passion of Christ” soundtrack in 2004 and an a capella version of Roberta Flack's “Killing Me Softly” in 2006 that was favorably received. Her last new song, “Neurotic Society (Compulsory Mix)” was released in 2013.

Hill has been more active in recent years. In 2015, she appeared at numerous music festivals, and toured extensively in 2016, including an appearance at the Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead in May.

She has been known to be late for appearances. Hill took the stage nearly 45 minutes after her scheduled appearance time at the Homestead show, and was late by more than two hours for a concert in Atlanta in 2016.

