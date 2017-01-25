'London Calling' coming to Greensburg's Palace Theatre

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Cellist Cicely Parnas is dealing with a problem most performers would envy.

“I'm just overwhelmed with all the things I have to do this spring,” she says. “I wish I could be doing some in the fall.”

Her busy schedule will bring her to Greensburg Jan. 28 for “London Calling” where she will perform Edward Elgar's cello concerto with the Westmoreland Symphony Orchestra.

The concert is a United Kingdom-oriented event, featuring the concerto by Englishman Elgar, one of Franz Josef Haydn's “London symphonies” and “An Orkney Wedding, With Sunrise,” a Scottish folk-music-based piece composed in 1985 by Peter Maxwell Davies.

It is the final stop in a January that also has taken her to North Carolina and Florida. It also precedes upcoming trips to South Carolina, Virginia and Maryland and then a two-week European tour in April with Break of Reality, a three-cello pop-rock quartet.

“I try to follow the advice from a teacher who said never pass up an opportunity to play a concert that you can do well,” she says. She will have that chance in the concert here playing the Elgar concerto, which she says in one of her favorites.

“It is a beautiful work, but Elgar wrote it after World War I and you can hear a lot of the disillusionment and horror he felt,” she says.

Daniel Meyer, artistic director of the orchestra, agrees.

“The sadness he felt just resonates,” he says. “But I think there is a glimmer of hope in the music, too.”

Parnas says the Elgar work is one of three concertos most requested of her along with Haydn's C Major work and that of Camille Saint-Saens.

They are works she says she always is prepared to play.

“There aren't a great many concertos for cello,” she says. “Not like piano, for instance.”

The Albany, N.Y., native is a graduate of Indiana University in Bloomington and the granddaughter of Leslie Parnas, a cello soloist who was one of the founders of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center in New York City.

Besides working as a soloist and with Break of Reality, Parnas, 23, also performs in a duo with her sister, violinist Madalyn.

She played with the New York String Orchestra at Carnegie Hall in 2012 and did a young artist tour of Tokyo and Beijing in 2013.

Parnas also teaches a little, but says she is focusing on her work as a performer, both as a soloist with orchestras and in recitals and chamber groups.

Meyer is enthusiastic about the range of music on the program. While he agrees the Elgar work is a little sorrowful, he also gives it great marks for being “technical, emotional and spiritual.”

The Haydn symphony, he adds, was written at a time when the composer was viewed almost as “a rock star,” and his music was meeting great response.

The “Orkney Wedding” has other strengths,

“It is filled with the folk music of Scotland and even has a bagpiper,” Meyer says.

Bob Karlovits is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.