Veteran musician Heath Kipp pens a how-to book for up and coming bands

Had he had a book like the one he has just written when he was starting out, veteran musician Heath Kipp is convinced, “I would be in a very different position today.”

In a career that began at the age of 15, the Fawn resident has played in more than 13 bands with 60-plus musicians, performed on five studio-recorded CDs and was an opening act as a member of Jazz East at Pittsburgh's Mellon Jazz Festival, Hartwood Acres, for legendary pianist Ramsey Lewis.

Kipp, 48, whose day job is a computer system analyst at the Giant Eagle corporate office in O'Hara, was leader and co-founder of the DaPhunk Band, a funk-disco group that performed for nine years throughout the area; Antz Marching (a Dave Matthews tribute band); Jazz East, a jazz-rock unit; and the funk-rock Crash Cafe.

In “The Band Book,” which Kipp self-published through Tarentum's Word Association Publishers, he draws on his experience to help new and established bands find greater success and avoid the mistakes he made.

“Music lovers in general would love the stories in the book, as well as the quotes from famous artists and authors. I think they will be very interested to see how much goes on behind the scenes,” he says. “There are many lessons to be learned that apply equally to your non-musical life.”

He has a feeling that “everyone is related to, or friends with a ‘starving artist' and most of them just need some direction. They are good at their craft, but they don't understand the business, or they don't know how to promote.”

“The Band Book” attempts to show musicians how to start a band and properly sell that product. The beginning starts with personal practice and forming the band.

“The order of the book moves from there through booking, promotion, performance and how to keep the ball rolling,” he says. There are chapters on band image, choosing material, recording, merchandising, taxes and business concerns, including negotiating, among other subjects.

Reading Kipp's book is like attending a seminar on how to establish a successful band, says Francine Costello, who, with husband Tom Costello, owns Word Association Publishers.

“As book publishers, Tom and I are all too familiar with people who do a wonderful job of writing a great book but don't understand the amount of effort and creativity that must be put into marketing and promoting that book,” she says.

“The Band Book” makes clear that the same is true for musicians.

“While study, practice, talent, skill and showmanship are essential, a band is not likely to achieve any level of success without the step-by-step, no-nonsense advice Kipp offers in his well-organized, easy-to-read book,” Costello says.

“My musician friends from other bands were always amazed that my bands drew large crowds while theirs pulled average crowds at best,” he says. They continually asked him for tips and advice.

“The fact is that I followed the same formula for every band, and every time it worked,” he says. “Knowing how to put on a show as well as how to handle the business end of things were both an eye-opener and game changer.”

It's been said that creative and artistic people often don't have a business sense and that hampers their careers. Kipp believes that is true.

“Creative people are very obviously different from the rest of the world. Our thinking process is very different. Creative people are typically unorganized and can be seen as lazy,” he says. “I believe this (rest) is required down time in order for your brain to receive the bursts of creativity from whatever spiritual place that comes from. If you are creative, and the best musician in town, no one will know if you don't promote. No one is going to pay you if you don't bring people through the door.”

Musicians often ask him how to increase their pay from local clubs. “If you can't say that you have significantly increased your crowd size over the last few shows, you won't get a pay increase. That's the bottom line. What are you doing to increase the size of your crowd?” he says.

One of the biggest business mistakes made by local musicians is believing that it is the job of the venue to promote and bring in a crowd, he says.

“Heath is relentless when it comes to bookings and promotion and is easily one of the most organized guys I've played with,” says guitarist Bill Staley, a Lower Burrell native who now lives in Florida. He was in DaPhunk and Scratch House with Kipp. “I'm confident Heath's advice will help even experienced musicians.”

Former DaPhunk bandmate, guitarist Drew Bentley of Hempfield, agrees.

“The Band Book” has true value, says Bentley, who is co-owner of Bentley and Romito Professional Music Lessons studios in Irwin and Penn Township, Westmoreland County.

“Heath has the clout to back up this book. Not only is he a rock solid musician and natural performer, his band, DaPhunk Band, had a big following, played in legit venues and we all got paid very well. These are the key components to keep your bandmates happy,” he says.

Bentley says though he learned a lot about playing in college, ”They taught nothing about the business side of things. “

“I had to learn business the hard way. There simply is not enough good information out there,” he says. ”I have been a bandleader and co-band leader for over 20 years and the most difficult part of it all is dealing with the club owners, those who book civic events, resorts, etc. We all want to play our instruments and be rock stars but business is business.”

Kipp will sign books from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Gathering of Authors at the annual HomExpo weekend at Pittsburgh Mill's mall, Frazer.

Rex Rutkoski is a Tribune-Review contributing writer.